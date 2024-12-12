The Collaboration Reinvents a Classic by Bringing Together Spritz Society's Award-Winning Taste with V8's Classic Tomato Flavor

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spritz Society, the award-winning sparkling cocktail brand, has partnered with V8®, the original plant-powered drink, to develop a first-of-its-kind Bloody Mary Spritz. Combining Spritz Society's passion for high-quality, convenient cocktails and V8's tradition of bold, vegetable-packed flavors, the result is a fresh and unique take on the traditional Bloody Mary.

SPRITZ SOCIETY AND V8® PARTNER TO LAUNCH A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND BLOODY MARY SPRITZ. Post this Combining Spritz Society’s passion for high-quality, convenient cocktails and V8’s tradition of bold, vegetable-packed flavors, the result is a fresh and unique take on the traditional Bloody Mary.

"We're excited to join forces with Spritz Society to launch this first-of-its-kind Bloody Mary Spritz," said Prabha Cheemalapati, VP of Beverages at Campbell's. "Bringing this beverage to market showcases our continued dedication to innovation and collaboration, and this playful take on a Bloody Mary is sure to be a crowd-pleaser."

The limited-edition flavor is made with real white wine, all natural ingredients inspired by V8's classic tomato flavor, and the perfect blend of spices to bring together the refreshing elements of a classic spritz with the savoriness of a Bloody Mary. Each 12oz can has 4.5% ABV, 120 calories, and just 5g of sugar.

"At Spritz Society, we're always looking for ways to push the boundaries of what a spritz can be," said Zach Weinreb, Founder & CMO of Spritz Society. "V8 is such an iconic brand and it was an honor to work with their team on this collaboration. We wanted to deliver a drink that surprises and delights, while staying true to the classic flavor profile people crave in a Bloody Mary, and we can't wait to share it with our community."

On December 12 at 9:00am ET, the Spritz Society Bloody Mary Inspired by V8 will be available to purchase as a pack of 4 cans for $25 (with a minimum order of two packs) exclusively on SpritzSociety.com, shipping in time for the holidays and ready to enjoy for National Bloody Mary Day on January 1st. Spritz Society is available in four additional flavors on their website and at select retailers across the country. Visit the site, www.spritzsociety.com, for a store locator and for more information follow @spritz and @v8juice on Instagram.

About Spritz Society

Spritz Society is an award-winning sparkling cocktail brand created by media influencers and entrepreneurs Ben Soffer, Claudia Oshry, Jackie Oshry, Zach Weinreb and Jake Lewin. Founded on the idea that taste matters, Spritz Society takes all natural, recognizable ingredients and packs them into convenient sparkling cocktails, because life's too short for drinks you don't love. Made with real white wine and natural flavors, Spritz Society comes in a variety of flavors that were crowdsourced by their loyal community, including Lemon Iced Tea, Pink Lemonade, Peach, Pickle and more. Each 12 oz can is low sugar, 120 calories, 4.5% ABV and is gluten-free.

About The Campbell's Company

For 155 years, The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB) (Campbell's) has been connecting people through food they love. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Today, the company is a North American focused brand powerhouse, generating fiscal 2024 net sales of $9.6 billion across two divisions: Meals & Beverages and Snacks. Our portfolio of 16 leadership brands includes Campbell's, Cape Cod, Chunky, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao's, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. For more information, visit thecampbellscompany.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Spritz Society: Kacy Shaw, [email protected]

V8: Antonia Scannapieco, [email protected]

SOURCE Spritz Society