SPRITZ SOCIETY ANNOUNCES NEW LEMON ICED TEA FLAVOR IN COLLABORATION WITH BRAVO'S SOUTHERN CHARM STAR CRAIG CONOVER

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spritz Society, the award-winning spritzer brand founded by media influencers and entrepreneurs Ben Soffer, Claudia Oshry, Jackie Oshry, Zach Weinreb and Jake Lewin has launched a new flavor, Lemon Iced Tea , in collaboration with Southern Charm reality star and founder of Sewing Down South, Craig Conover. The launch of the flavor comes on the heels of Spritz Society announcing its partnership with Conover back in April.

Paying homage to Conover's South Carolina roots, the new ready-to-drink spritz brings a carbonated twist to a classic Lemon Iced Tea. Made with real white wine and natural flavors, the result is a refreshing beverage that features notes of freshly squeezed lemon and steeped black tea with just the right amount of sweetness. Lemon Iced Tea by Craig Conover will take you on a trip down south with every sip.

"I was excited to join the Spritz Society family for many reasons, but creating my own flavor has definitely been a highlight," says Conover. "I've learned so much during the process and am so pleased with the result. This drink is really something special and I'm very excited to share it with our fans."

Lemon Iced Tea will be the first flavor available in the brand's larger, redesigned 12oz can and has 4.5% ABV, 120 calories, and only 5g of sugar, making it more sessionable while staying true to Spritz Society's commitment to providing all natural, great tasting beverages.

Spritz Society has made collaborations core to their strategy. Lemon Iced Tea by Craig Conover marks the third for the brand, following Pink Lemonade made in partnership with Lauryn Bosstick of The Skinny Confidential and the viral Pickle by Claussen® with Kraft Heinz.

"Our collaboration flavors have been an overwhelming success and I know this one with Craig will be no exception," says Ben Soffer, Founder and CEO of Spritz Society. "I'm proud to call Craig a friend and knew we had to get him involved when I found out he was already a fan of our brand. As everyone knows, taste is top priority at Spritz Society. We spent months making sure Lemon Iced Tea will exceed our fans expectations and we can't wait for everyone to try it!"

"Craig's authentic connection with his BravoTV and Sewing Down South communities is truly inspiring. The overwhelming support and enthusiasm from our community since announcing our partnership has been incredible. We are thrilled about the crossover between our fans and can't wait for everyone to try our new flavor," adds Jake Lewin, Founder and President of Spritz Society.

As part of the direct-to-consumer Lemon Iced Tea launch, Spritz Society will be releasing a limited merch collection with a portion of the proceeds going to Hope for the Warriors. This national nonprofit organization supports an incredibly important cause to Conover, providing assistance to combat wounded service members, their families, and families of those killed in action.

On September 17th at 9:00am ET, Lemon Iced Tea will be available exclusively online to purchase starting as two packs of four for $50 on www.spritzsociety.com, with plans to roll out in retail next month. Spritz Society is available in additional award-winning flavors online and at retailers across the nation in Texas, Florida, Illinois, South Carolina, New York, California, Massachusetts and Tennessee. For more information, follow @spritz on Instagram.

About Spritz Society

Spritz Society is an award-winning spritzer brand created by media influencers and entrepreneurs Ben Soffer, Claudia Oshry, Jackie Oshry, Zach Weinreb and Jake Lewin. Founded on the idea that taste matters, Spritz Society takes all natural, recognizable ingredients and packs them into convenient spritzers, because life's too short for drinks you don't love. Made with real white wine and natural flavors, Spritz Society comes in a variety of flavors that were crowdsourced by their loyal community, including Pink Lemonade, Peach, Pickle and more. Each 12 oz can is low sugar, 120 calories, 4.5% ABV and is gluten-free.

