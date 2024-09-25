Sprocket Power Installs Microgrids at Vail GMC Hummer, Croton Auto Park and Yonkers Honda, Pioneering Clean Energy Solutions for Auto Dealerships

BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprocket Power, a leader in clean energy solutions, is proud to announce the installation of state-of-the-art microgrids at three Westchester County, NY auto dealerships: Vail GMC Hummer, Croton Auto Park, and Yonkers Honda. These innovative systems incorporate solar power, battery storage, building and EV charging station control, and total facility management, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of the NY State energy grid and the future of auto dealership operations in this era of electrification.

The integration of solar generation and energy storage into these microgrids not only represents a win-win for these dealerships but also sets a precedent for the automotive industry. By harnessing solar energy and storing it for use in onsite electric vehicle charging, these dealerships define a new model that delivers substantial savings, enhanced energy resilience, and significantly reduced carbon footprints.

Mark Schienberg, President of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA), commented on this milestone: "Dealerships have led the way in transportation electrification and finding ways to incorporate technology to reduce strains on the power grid. These three business owners are providing additional leadership with these forward-looking installations, showcasing how sustainable practices can benefit both business strength and the New York energy system."

This initiative has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of Sprocket Power and Con Edison. "As more of our customers adopt electric vehicles, we are thinking boldly about ways to serve increased demand, which includes facilitating the buildout of wide-spread and cost-efficient charging infrastructure," said Britt Reichborn-Kjennerud, Director of E-mobility at Con Edison. "This project's adoption of a managed solar and energy storage system provides a model for how to achieve that, all while advancing New York State's clean transportation goals."

The benefits of these installations extend beyond immediate cost savings. The microgrids enhance energy resilience, ensuring that the dealerships can maintain operations even during power outages. This reliability is crucial for maintaining customer service and operational efficiency in an industry where uptime is essential.

Additionally, the environmental impact of these projects cannot be overstated. By reducing their reliance on non-renewable energy sources, Vail GMC Hummer, Croton Auto Park, and Yonkers Honda are significantly cutting their carbon emissions, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future for all. Each project involved the active collaboration of local sustainability groups. The project at Vail GMC Hummer also involved students at SUNY Purchase, who designed an interactive display to decorate the battery storage system. The result educates interested visitors on the system's real-time operations and its impact on business, community, and climate.

For Sprocket Power, this is an exciting demonstration of an approach with systemic benefits in NY State. As Maria Fields, Sprocket Power CEO and cofounder stated, "We all hear the concerns over the ability of the electric grid to support the needs of Electric Vehicle charging. It is exciting to demonstrate the benefits of a system that not only alleviates those strains but also supports the local grid. These projects wouldn't have happened without the leadership of each of our partners – it will pave the way for others."

For more information about this initiative, please contact:

Maria Fields

CEO and Cofounder

Sprocket Power

Email: [email protected]

About Sprocket Power:

Sprocket Power is dedicated to providing innovative, sustainable energy solutions. Specializing in engineering and building clean energy systems to support EV charging, Sprocket Power helps businesses achieve energy independence, resilience, and sustainability.

About GNYADA:

The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) represents franchised new car dealers in the metropolitan area, advocating for the interests of its members and promoting the automotive industry.

About Con Edison:

Con Edison is one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the United States, providing a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers. Con Edison is committed to advancing sustainable energy solutions for a cleaner future.

SOURCE Sprocket Power