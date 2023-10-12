Sprocket Power Unveiled the First of its Managed Microgrids at Vail Buick GMC in Bedford Hills, New York

News provided by

Sprocket Power

12 Oct, 2023, 10:36 ET

BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprocket Power set to unveil a Managed Microgrid at Vail Buick GMC on October 20, 2023, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This is the first of three similar projects being installed in the Con Ed Territory of Westchester County, NY.

Continue Reading

Sprocket Power engineers and delivers facility upgrades to commercial businesses that integrate solar, energy storage, EV charging management, facility controls, and complete energy management. Recently, at the NY Auto Show, Sprocket Power co-founder Maria Fields outlined how a strong investment in microgrid technologies turns the high-cost challenges of upgrading to and managing EV charging into an opportunity for dealerships.

"The addition of EV charging creates stresses for utilities and the businesses hosting EV chargers. Our partnership with Vail has been a great demonstration of an approach that creates better outcomes for all. We are excited to see the system operational and providing measurable benefits."

- Maria Fields, CEO and Co-Founder of Sprocket Power

The incorporation of solar power in a managed microgrid is a win-win for Vail Buick GMC, which is now leading the way into the future for auto dealerships. This approach to electrification results in savings, energy resilience, and enables Vail's EV fleet to receive a "clean charge". The project will also reduce Vail's carbon footprint by 187 Tons of CO2 per year, the carbon equivalent of 10,000 trees and 121 homes.

"As I prepare for GMC's EV rollout, a main concern is the volatile and rising utility cost associated with EV charging. The microgrid approach gives me the ability to control these expenses and maintain predictability over my bottom line - all while "greening" my business and moving to a Zero Carbon Future."

- Greg Vail, Vice President of Vail Buick GMC

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 20, 2023, Vail Buick GMC and Sprocket Power will unveil a managed microgrid that will reduce Vail Buick's net energy bill to a fraction of forecasted costs and enable Vail to remain operational during grid outages. The battery storage unit has been placed prominently in front of the dealership and will be adorned with artwork created by students in the community to reflect the project innovativeness and climate impact.

To contact Sprocket Power, please call (914) 646-4016 or email at [email protected].

SOURCE Sprocket Power

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.