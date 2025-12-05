MADISON, Wis., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprocket Security is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized by G2 for "High Performer," "Best Support," and "Easiest to Do Business With" in the Winter 2025 Relationship Index for Penetration Testing. This marks the second consecutive quarter Sprocket has earned these honors, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing a seamless customer experience while redefining how organizations approach modern security.

Sprocket Security Earns Repeat Recognition in G2’s Winter 2025 Relationship Index for Penetration Testing

Following our Fall 2025 recognition, we continued to evolve our platform and deepen partnerships with customers. This repeat achievement underscores the dependability and consistency of our continuous penetration testing (CPT) model, which has rapidly become a trusted foundation for security teams seeking real-time, ongoing assurance.

"Earning these awards again is especially meaningful because it demonstrates that our standard of service isn't a moment-in-time accomplishment, but who we are," said Casey Cammilleri , CEO of Sprocket Security. "Customers rely on us every day to simplify complex work, deliver clarity when it matters most, and strengthen their security posture without slowing them down. Seeing that reflected in their continued feedback reinforces that our model of continuous penetration testing is not just innovative, but dependable."

Customer Feedback Continues to Lead the Way

The Winter 2025 G2 recognition is based entirely on verified customer reviews. In the past quarter, users have consistently praised:

Responsiveness and expertise of the team

Simplicity and transparency of the continuous testing approach

Clear, actionable guidance that accelerates remediation

Ease of onboarding and general frictionless experience

This feedback not only validates Sprocket's customer-first culture but also strengthens the company's belief that security tools should make life easier for the teams who rely on them.

Looking Ahead

As demand for CPT accelerates, Sprocket Security remains committed to leading the industry with a solution that is both effective and easy to use. The company will continue advancing its platform, expanding customer resources, and supporting organizations in proactively preventing breaches. Learn more about what customers are saying on Sprocket Security's G2 profile .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. Millions of users trust these authentic peer reviews to guide their purchasing decisions.

About Sprocket Security

Sprocket Security provides an expert-driven offensive security platform that proactively identifies, verifies and simulates threats, ensuring our clients' digital environments are always secure. Unlike legacy penetration testing, our continuous approach offers real-time insights and adaptive security measures, giving businesses the confidence to move quickly and reliably prevent potential threats.

Contact

Content Strategy Manager

Amanda Mates

SPROCKET SECURITY LLC

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839550/Sprocket_Security_Photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839549/Sprocket_Security_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sprocket Security