MADISON, Wis., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprocket Security, a technology-powered continuous penetration testing platform, announces the availability of Link, an AI penetration testing agent built for authenticated web applications and APIs. Link is Sprocket's second context-aware AI agent, following Apex, which was introduced earlier this summer to test the unauthenticated, external attack surface.

Link's authenticated testing answers the question: once someone has valid login credentials, what can they do that they shouldn't?

Sprocket Security Launches Link, an Authenticated Penetration Testing Agent

"Link is our authenticated, context-aware testing agent for web applications and APIs — it logs in and holds every credentialed role simultaneously, so where a single session can only suspect that one role reaches another's data, Link proves it," shares Sprocket Security Founder and CEO Casey Cammilleri. "With Apex, we showed an agent could reason through an application from the outside. Link takes that same reasoning behind the login, where most of what's actually exploitable lives. Together they give our customers full agentic coverage of their web applications and APIs, supervised by the same expert testers they've always trusted — proven, not guessed."

Link is available now to Sprocket Security customers who have added web application testing to their scope and provided credentials for the roles they want tested.

Organizations interested in adding authenticated testing, or in seeing Link and Apex in action, can request a demo today!

About Sprocket Security

Sprocket Security provides a technology-powered continuous penetration testing platform. Named in GigaOm and Gartner reports this year, Sprocket continuously monitors customer environments and triggers hybrid testing based on each customer's dynamic attack surface and emerging threats. Unlike legacy penetration testing, Sprocket's continuous approach delivers real-time insights and adaptive security, giving organizations a security posture that reflects today, not their last test.

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SOURCE Sprocket Security