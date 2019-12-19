Sprockit Finishes 2019 Strong With Seven Startup Acquisitions

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprockit, the global marketplace connecting the world's top market-proven startups and Fortune 500 companies in media, entertainment and technology, today announced seven of its startups were acquired in 2019. The news caps a milestone year in which Sprockit announced its startups collectively raised more than $1 billion USD in funding since its inception in 2013, including $500 million after joining Sprockit.

"As we look back on 2019, I cannot help but smile at the growth and success of our partners, especially the seven newly acquired Sprockit startups," said Harry M. Glazer, founder and CEO. "Hitting the $1 billion USD milestone in less than six years, more than half of which was raised by the startups after joining Sprockit, demonstrates the success of the marketplace and the strength of our community."

The seven startups acquired in 2019 representing a blend of media, entertainment and technology include:

- Airship acquired 2018 alum Apptimize for stronger A/B testing for its customers.

- CenturyLink acquired 2017 alum Streamroot to improve video and static content delivery within bandwidth constrained areas.

- Cheetah Digital acquired 2014 alum Wayin to strengthen its zero- and first-party data collection and activation.

- Dura Software acquired 2019 alum 6Connex to enhance its portfolio and virtual events offerings.

- LiveRamp acquired 2018 alum DataPlusMath in a cash and stock deal valued at $150 million, providing customers with DataPlusMath's comprehensive measurement tools.

- LTN Global acquired 2019 alum Crystal to automate the monitoring, control, and metadata management of end-to-end broadcast and digital media operations.

- Xilinx acquired 2017 alum NGCodec to enhance real time video streaming quality and reduce the required bandwidth, resulting in a "5x return for our investors and a great home for all of the team," according to NGCodec CEO Oliver Gunasekara.

Additionally, Sprockit expanded its offerings through new partnerships, collaborations and programs in 2019:

Sprockit partnered with Mobile World Congress (MWC) and its 4 Years from Now (4YFN) startup initiative at MWC LA in October. Sprockit and 4YFN collaborated to successfully launch the Mobile Hollywood Innovators program along with Sprockit startups Cerebri AI, Raydiant, Stainless AI and The Q Live Game Network.

Sprockit collaborated with C-Score to provide the Sprockit community with exclusive access to its startup assessment tool. The proprietary software quantitatively evaluates startups, creating a level playing field.

Sprockit launched a new private virtual community, allowing companies to stay connected beyond its physical events.

Looking ahead, Sprockit anticipates an exciting year. Highlights include:

Sprockit's newly launched webinar series begins on January 16 with a focus on the next era of streaming video and voice.

with a focus on the next era of streaming video and voice. Sprockit Sync LA, hosted by Comcast, will take place on February 5 and 6 at Universal Studios, convening startups, corporate executives and industry thought leaders to bring new products and solutions to market through partnerships, investments and acquisitions.

and 6 at Universal Studios, convening startups, corporate executives and industry thought leaders to bring new products and solutions to market through partnerships, investments and acquisitions. NAB Show and the Sprockit Pavilion returns April 18, 2020 , featuring 30 startups alongside notable alumni, including Megaphone TV, Social News Desk and Wildmoka.

Sprockit is currently accepting applications and referrals to vet participants in its 2020 startup class. Selected startups showcase in the Sprockit Pavilion at NAB Show, participate in Sprockit Sync private forums and attain exclusive access to Sprockit's private virtual community, among other benefits. To learn more, email startups@sprockit.com.

About Sprockit

Sprockit is the global marketplace connecting the world's top market-proven startups and Fortune 500 companies in media, entertainment and technology to bring innovative products, services and revenue models to market. Since its launch in 2013, more than 150 emerging companies have participated in Sprockit, raising more than $1 billion USD and completing hundreds of partnerships and acquisitions. Corporate partners represent Comcast, FOX, Google, Hearst, Samsung NEXT, Univision, Verizon, among others. For more information, visit www.sprockit.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Sprockit

Related Links

http://www.sprockit.com

