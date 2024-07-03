Sprott Asset Management Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - John Ciampaglia, Chief Executive Officer, Sprott Asset Management and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the listing of Sprott Physical Copper Trust (TSX: COP.UN) (TSX: COP.U), a new closed-end fund, raising $110 million USD and open the market.

Sprott Asset Management is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott and is the investment manager to the Trust. Sprott is a global leader in precious metals and critical materials investments. At Sprott, we are specialists. Our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California and Sprott's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SII". For more information, please visit www.sprott.com .

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange