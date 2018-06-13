Sproule Opens Office in Mexico City

In addition to the corporate headquarters in Calgary, Canada, the new Mexican office supports the company's growth strategy, coinciding with this critical period of energy transformation in Mexico. As a result of ratification of the energy reform in 2014, the Mexican oil and gas market is poised for growth. "Sproule has been paying close attention to the Mexican market. We are responding to new opportunities and are ready to service the market locally with our reserves certification, reservoir characterization and strategic advisory services," says Cameron Six, President and CEO of Sproule.

"The decision to expand our presence in Mexico was a logical step in our business growth strategy," says Jim Chisholm, Vice President Latin America, "the area is rich in oil and gas talent and the market is primed for local services. We have the opportunity to further expand our capabilities and increase our ability to service current and future energy markets."

Lionel Li, a Sproule employee with 10 years industry experience will be serving as Country Manager, Mexico. Li brings extensive experience in petroleum engineering, specifically reserves certification, and has a track record of contributing to client success. Li will be responsible for leading a team of local experts to better serve our global clients.

A global energy consulting firm, Sproule is anchored in deep geotechnical and engineering expertise and a strong commercial understanding of energy markets and policy requirements. Sproule helps E&P companies, financial institutions and governments minimize risk and optimize business decisions. The Mexico office will be located at Andrés Bello N. 10, Col. Polanco, 11560, México, D.F. Sproule.com

