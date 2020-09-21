Sprout & Dutchie Announce Partnership Integrating CRM/Loyalty with E-Commerce

"We are excited to announce the Sprout and Dutchie integration partnership and have already started rolling it out to our mutual customers," stated Jaret Christopher, Founder and CEO of Sprout. "With a major shift in ordering online this year, our partnership with Dutchie enhances the ordering process by making it easy for a consumer to redeem their loyalty rewards during the check-out process," commented Christopher.

With the Sprout and Dutchie integration, dispensaries can now, send promotions and deals to their customers via the Sprout marketing platform, link to a specific product on their Dutchie menu, then allow the consumer the ability to place an order and receive their rewards or discounts at the same time. This in turn will expedite the pickup process, to the benefit of the dispensary and the consumer alike.

Through the partnership, Dutchie, which services over 1,300 dispensaries in the US and Canada, and recently raised $35 million in new funding, will have the ability to offer Dutchie solutions to the Sprout customer base that has experienced exponential growth in 2020 facilitating $1+ billion in cannabis transactions.

"Sprout has always been a fantastic partner of ours, even prior to the integration. This next level of partnership will strongly benefit our mutual customers, as well as bring a more well-rounded solution to future dispensary partners," added Jon Bond, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Dutchie.

Sprout's objective with the combined integrated application, is to expedite and streamline the user experience and strengthen Sprout's position as a must-have CRM & marketing platform for dispensary owners.

Launched in 2017, Sprout is one of the fastest growing cannabis software companies trusted by dispensaries in 30 states, Canada and Puerto Rico

For more information about Sprout and its CRM and marketing platform, visit: Sprout.online .

To learn more about Dutchie, visit: Dutchie.com .

About Dutchie

Based in Bend, Oregon, Dutchie is the cannabis industry's leading and fastest-growing e-commerce provider, powering online ordering for the top dispensaries throughout the United States and Canada. Today, it powers 10 percent of all cannabis sales in the U.S. and hosts more than 25 percent of all cannabis dispensaries nationwide. Dutchie is a product- and design-focused company that has created a best-in-class experience for cannabis dispensaries and shoppers. Since its inception in 2017, Dutchie has experienced significant growth. The company has raised a total of $53M in funding to date. To learn more, visit www.dutchie.com.

About Sprout

Sprout is a leading cannabis CRM and marketing software platform used by dispensaries across 30 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Sprout helps cannabis companies increase revenues and customer loyalty by engaging their customers, creating brand awareness and driving online and in-store orders. Sprout's cannabis CRM platform includes an entire suite of marketing solutions including customer relationship management, text & email marketing, loyalty, mobile wallets, QR codes, mobile surveys, mobile coupons, advanced customer segmenting and analytics. To learn more about Sprout visit www.sprout.online

