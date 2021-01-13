Sprout Health Group Announces Medication Assisted Treatment Program at Kearny-Based Addiction Recovery Facility, Endeavor House North

KEARNY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Health Group, a nationwide network of behavioral health and addiction treatment facilities, is pleased to announce a new Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program at its facility Endeavor House North, located at 206 Bergen Avenue in northern New Jersey.

As part of comprehensive addiction treatment services, Endeavor House North now offers:

- Suboxone induction

- Suboxone maintenance in conjunction with physician oversight

- Level of care evaluation

- Quality treatment programs that meets each client's needed level of support:

o Detox

o Residential treatment

o Day Treatment

o Intensive Outpatient Treatment

o Outpatient Treatment

The development of this program is in response to the continued prevalence of opioid addiction in New Jersey and across the country. In the first half of 2020, New Jersey had a 13% increase in drug overdose deaths compared to 2019, as tallied by NJCARES.

"This is an area where we see an unmet need in the communities we treat," says Arel Meister-Aldama, CEO Sprout Health Group. "It is our mission at Sprout to provide quality treatment programs that recognize each client's unique struggles and provide services that can improve their odds for achieving long-term recovery for behavioral health challenges. Medication Assisted Treatment needs to be an option for those struggling with addiction."

Sprout will also continue to support clients undergoing MAT treatment, with Suboxone and Vivitrol, at its facilities providing partial-hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP) and outpatient levels of care. These include Advanced Health and Education in Eatontown, NJ; Cedar Point Recovery in Sacramento, CA; and Essential Behavioral Health, also located in Sacramento.

To schedule an assessment or to learn more about treatment programs at Endeavor House North call 800-650-7002.

About Sprout Health Group

Sprout Health Group is a nationwide network of licensed, accredited treatment facilities for mental health disorders, substance abuse, and co-occurring disorders. Led by some of the nation's foremost medical experts in behavioral health and psychiatry, Sprout utilizes the most advanced therapeutic treatment methods and evidence-based treatments to promote long-term recovery and wellness. Facilities are licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services, New Jersey Department of Health Office of Licensing, and accredited by the Joint Commission. To learn more, visit www.sprouthealthgroup.com .

About Endeavor House North

Endeavor House North, a Sprout Health Group facility, is located at 206 Bergen Avenue in northern New Jersey. With more than 40 years of experience, the nurturing professionals at Endeavor House help clients gain lifelong freedom from addiction by focusing on their whole health and wellness with individualized inpatient, partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and outpatient programs. To learn more, visit www.endeavorhouse.com .

SOURCE Sprout Health Group

