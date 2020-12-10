Sprout Health Group Launches California-Based Mental Health Facility, Essential Behavioral Health

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Health Group, a leading network of licensed, accredited mental health and addiction treatment facilities nationwide, today announced the launch of Essential Behavioral Health, an outpatient facility with a focus on mental health and co-occurring disorders.

Essential Behavioral Health will complement Sprout's core program of highly personalized, evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders with dedicated services for primary issues of anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and other mental health challenges – with or without substance use.

In addition to the primary mental health program, Essential Behavioral Health will offer an addiction treatment program with enhanced co-occurring mental health offerings. This will replace the current Clean and Sober Recovery program and operate at the Sacramento County, California facility.

The medical team is led by Dr. Christian Small, MD, a triple-boarded doctor in psychiatry, addiction psychiatry and family medicine, and Dr. Andrew Mendonsa, Psy. D., a nationally recognized clinical psychologist and expert reviewer for the California Board of Psychology. This leadership, supported by experienced clinicians, gives our clients several decades of combined experience with mental health and substance use disorders.

The program addresses a growing need for dedicated mental health services within a partial and intensive outpatient level of care. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, nearly half of people who enter treatment for substance abuse experience mental health issues. Meanwhile, diagnoses for primary mental health disorders have skyrocketed amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 State of Mental Health in America, produced by Mental Health America, reports a staggering 93% increase in people seeking help for anxiety in 2020 over 2019, while depression inquiries jumped 62%. Tragically, 24% of adults with mental illness had an unmet need for treatment, a number that has not declined in a decade.

"We feel very strongly about addressing the whole health of our clients, not just the struggle that might have brought them into treatment," said Sprout Health Group CEO Arel Meister-Aldama. "Our mission is long-term, sustainable recovery, and we're very happy to add a facility that directly supports that effort."

Specific programming includes:

Weekly individualized psychiatric and therapeutic sessions

Groups include a focus on maladaptive behaviors; guilt, shame and fear; trauma education; and anger & emotion to strengthen skills in these areas

Comprehensive aftercare and alumni services

Essential Behavioral Health is now open with industry-leading safety measures in place. Call 877-934-2154 to learn more. Visit www.essentialbehavioral.com for services and insurance information.

About Sprout Health Group

Sprout Health Group is a nationwide network of licensed, accredited treatment facilities for mental health disorders, substance abuse, and co-occurring disorders. Led by some of the nation's foremost medical experts in behavioral health and psychiatry, Sprout utilizes the most advanced therapeutic treatment methods and evidence-based treatments to promote long-term recovery and wellness. Facilities are licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services, New Jersey Department of Health Office of Licensing, and accredited by the Joint Commission. To learn more, visit www.sprouthealthgroup.com .

