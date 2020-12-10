Sprout Health Solutions Honored In PM360's Annual Innovation Issue

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Health Solutions was recognized as having two of the most innovative divisions within the healthcare and life sciences industries by PM360, a leading pharma/biotech trade magazine.

Launched earlier this year as part of a corporate rebranding initiative, the divisions complement each other to provide extraordinary value for global pharma/biotech brands:

Sprout Behaviour Change uses a real-world approach to develop targeted education and support interventions that deliver scalable solutions for treatment adherence and other health behavior challenges.

uses a real-world approach to develop targeted education and support interventions that deliver scalable solutions for treatment adherence and other health behavior challenges. Sprout Health Outcomes provides clinical outcome assessment (COA) and regulatory expertise to help industry partners in selecting and supporting patient-centered COA endpoints in clinical trials.

"The synergy between our divisions allows us to help our pharma clients leverage important and unique patient insights throughout the drug development pathway," said Sarah Clifford, PhD, US Partner at Sprout Health Solutions. "We support clients with patient-focused strategies for Phase 2 and 3 studies, all the way through to designing and implementing patient support programs in the post-marketing period."

PM360's Annual Innovations Issue is published each December to serve as a guide to the industry's most innovative Companies, Startups, Divisions, Products, Services, and Strategies. For this year's 9th edition, the editorial team selected a total of 64 innovations from hundreds of submissions. Sprout Health Solutions was one of only four companies recognized for innovation in Divisions.

Profiles for all of this year's selections can be found at: www.pm360online.com/pm360-presents-the-2020-innovators

About Sprout Health Solutions

Sprout Health Solutions is a specialist consultancy of experts in behavior science and health outcomes who design and deliver person-centered strategies and programs for improved health and regulatory success worldwide. Established in 2017 as Sprout Behaviour Change, the company works with global clients in pharma, biotech and digital health, delivering support programs and clinical trial endpoint strategies across a wide range of therapeutic areas. For more information visit www.sprouthealthsolutions.com

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

