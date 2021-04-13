Sprout Names New Executive Vice President And Chief Information Officer

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Mortgage, the innovative force in non-QM residential lending, announced today the appointment of a new Chief Information Officer, effective immediately.

Henry Santos is the new Executive Vice President and Chief Information officer.

"I'm excited about Henry joining our team of senior leaders to advance our mission of continued technological innovation and strengthen our position as the preeminent provider of non-QM residential lending nationwide," said Michael Strauss, CEO of Sprout Mortgage. "Sprout is fortunate to have a person with Henry's skill, proven track record, and history of innovation among its leaders."

"The addition of Henry to Sprout's executive team shows that we are attracting highly experienced leaders who will continue to drive the firm to exceed its goals," said Shea Pallante, President of Sprout Mortgage.

"I look forward to working with the entire Sprout team to extend our commitment to innovation and high-quality client experience by investing in technology that allows our brand to attain sustainable, competitive market advantages," said Mr. Santos.

About Henry Santos EVP, Chief Information Officer

Henry is responsible for the strategy, execution, and performance of the Sprout enterprise technology ecosystem. He leads the firm's efforts to transform the Sprout Mortgage brand into a digital, highly automated experience that leverages data and advanced computer engineering solutions. Henry is focused on bringing modern technology and subject matter expertise into closer cooperation, particularly to reduce the rising cost of origination and distribution.

Prior to joining Sprout, Henry served as the Global Director of Housing Finance and Real Estate Services at Infosys. Previous experience includes head of Housing Finance and Lending Solutions at IBM, and roles at Fidelity National Information Systems, Capco, and Accenture -- all in global leadership positions driving customized solutions for lenders and participants in the lending ecosystem.

Henry has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia University and a Master's in Human Development from Harvard University.

About Sprout Mortgage

Sprout Mortgage is a leading nationwide non-QM lender whose innovative products, powerful technology, and precision underwriting provide tailored lending solutions for residential real estate investors, self-employed borrowers, and those with recent credit events. Sprout provides modern lending solutions to help a broad range of consumers and the brokers and lenders who serve them. For more information, visit https://www.sproutmortgage.com or call 844-664-6100.

