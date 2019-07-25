Sprout Social appoints technology industry veterans Karen Walker and Steve Collins to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Social, Inc. , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software serving more than 20,000 customers globally, has appointed Karen Walker and Steve Collins to their board of directors, effective July 16, 2019, as it expands its platform and market leadership.

"Karen and Steve are remarkable executives and we're thrilled to add them to the Sprout team," said Justyn Howard, CEO of Sprout Social. "Their experience and expertise will further our ability to provide world-class solutions for our customers as they navigate the transformation of the customer experience to social channels."

Karen Walker is the Chief Marketing Officer for Cisco where she has served as a marketing executive for the past 10 years. Karen sits on the board of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and was named a Top 10 Global CMO by Forbes (2017, 2019). She's an inspiring advocate for innovation in marketing and marketing technology as well as women in technology and leadership.

Steve Collins is an accomplished finance executive and director in the technology industry who served as CFO for ExactTarget and NAVTEQ, as well as board positions with Shopify, Mulesoft, Instructure and others.

Karen and Steve join Jason Kreuziger (Goldman Sachs), Peter Barris (New Enterprise Associates) and executives Justyn Howard (CEO) and Aaron Rankin (CTO) on Sprout Social's board of directors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, and advocacy solutions to more than 20,000 brands and agencies. Sprout's suite of solutions supports every aspect of a cohesive social program and enables organizations of all sizes to extend their reach, amplify their brand and create the kind of real connection with their consumers that drives their businesses forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Sprout Social, Inc.

Related Links

http://sproutsocial.com

