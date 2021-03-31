Sprout Unveils "BROKER AdvantEDGE " Program To Help Mortgage Brokers Control Borrower Experience, Grow Business

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Mortgage, the leading nationwide force in non-QM residential lending, announced today they are launching a new program on April 1st. This program will help brokers grow their business.

Sprout's new "BROKER AdvantEDGE" program is a series of operational improvements that will help brokers enhance the borrower experience and expand their business. The program will continue to evolve over the balance of 2021 and beyond. The first phase of BROKER AdvantEDGE is available April 1st and streamlines fee management.

Using the new fee management feature of BROKER AdvantEDGE, brokers can gain increased accuracy by controlling data input, immediately access compliance results prior to loan submission, fill out fewer forms and worksheets, and preview loan estimates before submitting loans for disclosure.

"It's time to rethink the loan estimate," said Sprout EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Nicholas Imbimbo. "BROKER AdvantEDGE emphasizes Sprout's commitment to putting brokers in the driver's seat to give them more control over their borrowers' experience. The launch of our advanced fee management mechanism eliminates process steps and provides much greater visibility into what borrowers will see related to lender fees."

Sprout's loan programs are accessible through many widely used mortgage product and pricing engines including Optimal Blue, Loan Sifter, EPPS LoanNEX and Mortech. Full details are available to mortgage professionals through the Sprout Client Portal, while Sprout's easy-to-use iQualifi app provides scenario eligibility and pricing.

About Sprout Mortgage

Sprout Mortgage is a leading nationwide non-QM lender whose innovative products, powerful technology, and precision underwriting provide tailored lending solutions for residential real estate investors, self-employed borrowers, and those with recent credit events. Sprout provides modern lending solutions to help a broad range of consumers and the brokers and lenders who serve them. For more information, visit https://www.sproutwholesale.com/ or call 844-664-6100.

