SproutLoud Achieves Highest Data Security Standards With SOC2 Type II Compliance

SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SproutLoud, an industry leader in Through Channel Marketing Automation, is proud to announce that the company achieved SOC2 Type II compliance, the international gold standard of data security compliance for service providers that store customer data in the cloud.

"Data security is our highest priority," said Jared Shusterman, SproutLoud's founder and CEO. "SproutLoud is committed to protecting the data security and privacy of our brand clients and their partner networks, who trust our SaaS distributed marketing automation platform to deliver comprehensive Distributed Marketing solutions and measurable results."

AICPA SOC2 Type II compliance is the most stringent internationally recognized level of security compliance for SaaS companies. The rigorous standards for System and Organization Controls (SOC) are designed to measure how well an organization conducts and regulates its information. SOC2 Type II is the most comprehensive compliance within the Systems and Organization Controls protocol. A company that achieves SOC2 Type II compliance has proven its system is designed to keep its clients' sensitive data secure. This level of security, performance and reliability is essential and increasingly required by regulators, examiners and auditors.

"SOC2 Type II compliance is an essential step in building trust with our present and future clients. They can be assured that they have a partner in SproutLoud, and that our system is proven to keep clients' sensitive data secure," said SproutLoud Chief Technology Officer Anjan Upadhya.

SproutLoud's systems are set up to ensure security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. To avoid even the remotest possibility of fraud or misuse, SproutLoud's systems are completely tokenized and cardless. No credit card data touches the company's network or is processed on its infrastructure. All data is encrypted at rest and in transmission using self-encrypting drives and secure TLS connections.

"To align with our focus on serving highly regulated industries, we understand SOC 2 Type II compliance has become compulsory, especially within insurance and financial services," Upadhya said. "SOC2 Type II requires us to establish and adhere to strict information security policies and procedures, covering the security, availability, processing, integrity and confidentiality of our customers' data."

SproutLoud is a leading SaaS-based Through Channel Marketing Automation platform, designed to increase brand sales through partners in local markets. SproutLoud's advanced marketing automation technology simplifies every aspect of Distributed Marketing and delivers comprehensive analytics on tens of millions of touchpoints for major, category-leading brands. SproutLoud gives brands unparalleled visibility on ROI for individual tactics, campaigns, partner engagement and platform usage. With SproutLoud, brands have the advantage of responding rapidly to changing market conditions in real-time with data-driven decisions.

