SproutLoud Named Finalist for Two Local Visionary Awards

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SproutLoud, the leader in Through-Channel Marketing Automation, has been named a finalist in two categories for Street Fight Magazine's Local Visionary Awards: Most Effective Integration with an External API and Most Innovative Local Media Business Strategy.

Most Effective Integration with an External API:

In a significant breakthrough for marketing automation, SproutLoud developed a way for Local Business Owners to easily order call-tracking numbers in real time while building customized local ads. Using innovative "tags," these Retailers receive performance metrics across every tactic they launch. Retailers can measure response rates, call answer rates and call scoring — all from a single SaaS dashboard. This allows these Local Business Owners to have the same level of sophisticated insight that major Brands use to improve the ROI of their Marketing Strategy.

Most Innovative Local Media Business Strategy:

SproutLoud's Automated Campaign Execution gives local business owners a quick and simple way to run multiple digital media campaigns while eliminating the tedious administrative workload. Retailers simply log into SproutLoud's SaaS Platform and select marketing tactics. This instantly connects to the local business's pre-configured profile, so all the ads are customized with store location and social media information. Then, the tactic is routed to SproutLoud's ecosystem of best-in-class Marketing Service Providers who are directly integrated in the Platform. This relieves local business owners of the hassle of day-to-day management and allows them to receive analytics on the performance of these programs.

"Being named a finalist in two categories for the Local Visionary Awards is an honor, which affirms SproutLoud's success as an innovator and leader in Local Marketing Automation for Brands that go to market with indirect Partners." said Jared Shusterman, CEO of SproutLoud.

The Local Visionary Awards celebrate brilliant and intrepid individuals and organizations who are moving the local marketing technology industry forward with creativity, ingenuity and success. Winners will be revealed in a live ceremony on January 30 at Street Fight Summit West in Los Angeles.

ABOUT SPROUTLOUD

SproutLoud, the leader in Through-Channel Marketing Automation, gives Brands the intelligence to simplify campaign execution, amplify the power of their spend and accelerate local Channel Sales. A major disruptive force in the Channel Marketing Automation landscape, SproutLoud offers distributed marketing software, services, and support to help Brands and their Partners compete and win.

