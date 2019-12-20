SproutLoud Named Leader in Talent Optimization by The Predictive Index

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SproutLoud, an industry leader in Through Channel Marketing Automation, was recognized by The Predictive Index®(PI) for its leadership in Talent Optimization.

"SproutLoud is committed to being the leading Distributed Marketing platform for companies that sell their products through reseller networks in local markets. And to be a recognized leader in your industry, you not only need to have an amazing product, you also need the right team. At SproutLoud, we have a highly skilled, results-focused team that puts clients first and shares the company's core values and culture," said Bill Cronic, Vice President of People and Organizational Development at SproutLoud. "We use The Predictive Index as part of our hiring process because it helps us align our 'people strategy' with our business strategy."

The Predictive Index, a leader in the talent optimization industry, named SproutLoud a winner of the first annual Talent Optimization Leadership Awards. With more than 250 submissions from around the world and across industries, the 2019 Talent Optimization Leadership Awards recognized 11 organizations that use PI to drive bottom-line impact by aligning their talent strategy with their business strategy. The winners were announced during a special awards ceremony at the OPTIMA 2019 conference, which was attended by more than 800 business leaders and HR strategists in its inaugural year.

The winners of this year's Talent Optimization Leadership Awards use PI to intentionally design winning teams and culture, hire more purposefully, and inspire their people to peak engagement and productivity.

"Our mission is to make the world better by improving the working lives of people — and our 11 winners are proof that using talent optimization transforms lives and businesses," said Daniel Muzquiz, President of The Predictive Index. "Collectively, our award recipients leveraged talent optimization to achieve an average retention rate of 88%, develop sound talent strategies to increase revenue, foster better internal communication, compete in the war on talent by scaling internal promotions, and markedly improve customer experience scores."

