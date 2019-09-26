SproutLoud Receives Patent for Distributed Marketing Platform

SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SproutLoud, a leader in the Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) industry, was awarded a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its Distributed Marketing Platform – a system that allows local marketers to use an online portal to access marketing resources of one or more major brands.

"The Distributed Marketing Platform patent allows us to create unique technology for broad networks of distributed marketing users," said Jared Shusterman, CEO and founder of SproutLoud.

SproutLoud's Distributed Marketing Platform patent and another patent currently pending serve to highlight the company's commitment to innovation and leadership in the TCMA industry. The company's pending patent is for its Change Management System, which is related to the Co-Op Advertising process and mitigating any risk or disruption to brands and their networks.

"This is an integral part of our strategic vision for the future of TCMA," Shusterman said. "We will continue to perfect SproutLoud, as the go-to distributed marketing platform that's designed to cultivate vital connections between brands and their reselling partners in local markets."

ABOUT SPROUTLOUD

SproutLoud is a leading SaaS-based Through-Channel Marketing Automation platform, designed to increase brand sales through partners in local markets. SproutLoud's advanced marketing automation technology simplifies every aspect of distributed marketing and delivers comprehensive analytics on tens of millions of touchpoints for major, category-leading brands. SproutLoud gives brands unparalleled visibility on ROI for individual tactics, campaigns, partner engagement and platform usage. With SproutLoud, brands have the advantage of responding rapidly to changing market conditions in real time with data-driven decisions.

SproutLoud receives a patent for its Distributed Marketing Platform

