SproutLoud Recognized Among Top Workplaces in South Florida

SUNRISE, Fla., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SproutLoud, a marketing technology leader in the Through-Channel Marketing Automation industry, was named a 2019 Top Workplace for the second consecutive year by The Sun-Sentinel.

For the second consecutive year, SproutLoud was named one of South Florida's Top Workplaces in 2019. (Photo/SproutLoud)

"To receive this honor two years in a row — based solely on employee feedback in an anonymous, third-party survey — is particularly gratifying," said Bill Cronic, SproutLoud's Vice President of People and Organizational Development. "SproutLoud attracts and retains top talent and innovators. We balance hard work with a fun and vibrant workplace designed for people who value integrity, respect and giving back to the communities where we live and work. I honestly believe it's the quality of our employees that drives SproutLoud to consistently achieve, innovate and lead in the very competitive field of marketing technology."

The Top Workplaces survey is an anonymous employee survey that measures various aspects of workplace culture including alignment, execution and connection. Energage, the research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, has surveyed more than 57,000 organizations representing more than 19 million employees in the United States.

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

SproutLoud actively seeks employee feedback with mood-gauging apps, an online suggestion box, monthly lunches that company leaders host for cross-functional groups of employees, and bi-weekly open office hours with company executives.

"We work hard together, and we celebrate together with monthly happy hours, family picnics, summer cook-outs, employee awards ceremonies and annual company parties," Cronic said. "At SproutLoud, we want our employees to know and experience how much they're valued."

ABOUT SPROUTLOUD

SproutLoud is a leading SaaS-based Through-Channel Marketing Automation platform, designed to increase Brand sales through partners in local markets. SproutLoud's advanced marketing automation technology simplifies every aspect of Distributed Marketing and delivers comprehensive analytics on tens of millions of touchpoints for major, category-leading Brands. SproutLoud gives Brands unparalleled visibility on ROI for individual tactics, campaigns, partner engagement and platform usage. With SproutLoud, Brands have the advantage of responding rapidly to changing market conditions in real time with data-driven decisions.

Media inquiries:

Contact SproutLoud Content Marketing Manager Elizabeth Vempala at evempala@sproutloud.com

Sales inquiries:

Contact sales@sproutloud.com or call 954-476-6211 x3

Related Images

sproutloud-recognized-among-top.jpg

SproutLoud Recognized Among Top Workplaces in South Florida

For the second consecutive year, SproutLoud was named one of South Florida's Top Workplaces in 2019. (Photo/SproutLoud)

SOURCE SproutLoud

Related Links

https://sproutloud.com

