SproutLoud Wins 2019 Local Search Association Ad-to-Action Award

SUNRISE, Fla., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SproutLoud won the 2019 Local Search Association's Ad-to-Action Award for Verticals and Marketplaces. As a leader in Channel Marketing Automation technology, SproutLoud was recognized for innovation in delivering local marketing results for Brands and driving consumer actions.

SproutLoud

"It's an honor to be recognized by the Local Search Association for the second year in a row," said SproutLoud President Gary Ritkes, who received the award at the LSA19 Conference in Dana Point, California. "SproutLoud is proud to be a leader in the evolution of local marketing automation technology. We're focused on giving Brands and their local partner networks a competitive edge by leveraging digital marketing, lead attribution, co-op advertising and analytics."

Winners of the LSA Awards were chosen from more than 80 submissions, featuring unique tools and solutions for driving local business sales, engagement and providing memorable experiences for local consumers.

"The awards celebrate an industry influencing more than 90 percent of all consumer spending," said Greg Sterling, LSA's vice president of Strategy. The Local Search Association is a not-for-profit industry association of media companies, agencies and technology providers, with members in about 20 countries, who help businesses market to local consumers.

ABOUT SPROUTLOUD

SproutLoud is a leading SaaS-based Through-Channel Marketing Automation platform, designed to increase Brand sales through partners in local markets. SproutLoud's advanced marketing automation technology simplifies every aspect of local marketing and delivers comprehensive analytics on tens of millions of touchpoints for major, category-leading Brands. SproutLoud gives Brands unparalleled visibility on ROI for individual tactics, campaigns, Partner engagement and platform usage. With SproutLoud, Brands have the advantage of responding rapidly to changing market conditions in real time with data-driven decisions.

Media inquiries:

Contact SproutLoud Content Marketing Manager Elizabeth Vempala at evempala@sproutloud.com

Sales inquiries:

Contact sales@sproutloud.com or call 954-476-6211 x3

SOURCE SproutLoud

Related Links

https://sproutloud.com

