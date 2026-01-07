Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. ("Sprouts" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SFM) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between June 4, 2025 and October 29, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Sprouts' customer base was not "more resilient" to the macroeconomic environment and the Company was not positioned to "cope and deal with the changes" caused by economic uncertainty; (2) the "trade-down" dynamics—shifting consumer spending from food away from home to food at home—were either insufficient to offset a slowdown in sales or would fail to materialize as a meaningful "tailwind" for the Company; (3) the Company's increased comparable sales guidance and reported two-year stack figures did not accurately reflect a sustainable growth trajectory, as Sprouts was actually facing a significant slowdown in sales growth due to a more cautious consumer; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.





