Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - SFM

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. ("Sprouts " or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SFM ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of SFM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: June 4, 2025 to October 29, 2025

DEADLINE: January 26, 2026

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Sprouts misled the market about the resilience of its consumer base, its strength against competitors, and its ability to withstand macroeconomic pressure. The Company's failures were revealed by its disappointing Q3 performance and lowered expectations for Q4 based on "challenging year-on-year comparisons as well as signs of a softening consumer." Based on these facts, Sprout's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS : Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

Join the case to recover your losses.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP