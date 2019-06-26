Sprouts Farmers Market to Carry NuLeaf Naturals CBD Oil in All 31 Colorado Locations

Sprouts locations in Colorado have carried a small assortment of topical CBD products such as salves, balms, and lotions, but the full spectrum CBD oil offered from NuLeaf Naturals provides a broader range of application for the end consumer. "It's an exciting time for the industry," said Ian Kelly, Operations Manager of NuLeaf Naturals. "Thanks to the United States Farm Bill of 2018, U.S. Federal Law now officially acknowledges the legality of CBD products. Consumers are demanding more natural alternatives to over-the-counter medications and Sprouts is leading the way by providing CBD products for consumers. We expect to see other large distribution chains follow suit to remain competitive in the marketplace."

This budding relationship between Sprouts and NuLeaf Naturals is poised to provide several benefits to consumers including cost savings and pop-up events providing in-person support and product education. "Many people have heard about CBD oil and have been curious to experience the benefits themselves. Now they will be able to talk to knowledgeable personnel in their local Sprouts, to ask questions, and actually see the product in person," said Kelly. "It's a win-win for everyone involved."

NuLeaf Naturals currently ships to all fifty states as well as to more than forty countries. The company is headquartered in Colorado, and its popular CBD oil is derived from 100% organic and non-GMO plants grown on licensed farms within the state. NuLeaf Naturals currently has approximately 1600 retail locations, and that number continues to grow. "We are excited for this new partnership with Sprouts," Kelly said, "and to further our abilities to conveniently offer hemp-derived alternatives to individuals across our great state of Colorado."

Wholesale inquiries are welcome. Please contact NuLeaf Naturals, tel 720.372.4842, email contact@nuleafnaturals.com

About NuLeaf Naturals

Founded in 2014 by a group of health-conscious plant medicine aficionados, NuLeaf Naturals is one of America's top pioneering hemp companies. The company vision is to continue to create cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind and to help people and their loved ones live a happier, healthier life. NuLeaf Naturals CBD oil is 100% organic and contains all the synergistic cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils, and other beneficial phytonutrients of the original plant. The brand is committed to providing the highest quality products in their most pure and simple form. Visit www.NuLeafNaturals.com, email contact@NuLeafNaturals.com.

About Sprouts

Sprouts is a healthy grocery store offering fresh, natural and organic foods at great prices. Based on the belief that healthy food should be affordable, Sprouts' welcoming environment and knowledgeable team members continue to drive its growth. Sprouts currently has five distribution centers and more than 300 stores across the United States.

NuLeaf Naturals

