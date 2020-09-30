Spruce Amplifies Reach with Tampa Launch

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spruce , the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry, announced Monday it has expanded its footprint to the Tampa, Florida market. This launch represents a growing partnership with apartment operators American Landmark, Highmark Residential and Olympus Property.

"We are so pleased to be partnering with a few of our premiere clients to expand Spruce services into the Tampa market and are excited to bring their residents lifestyle services that play such an important role in today's world of 'Service as an Amenity'," said Deona James, National Director of Sales, Spruce.

This expansion is a fast follow to Spruce's initial Florida launch in February with the Miami and Fort Lauderdale markets and is representative of Spruce's growing presence nationwide.

"American Landmark is excited to expand our partnership with Spruce. The Lifestyle Services offered by Spruce has brought a whole new level of amenity offering to our Texas and South Florida communities and we are thrilled to now include our Tampa assets," Colby Robertson, Regional VP, American Landmark.

Melanie Stiles, VP of Marketing, Highmark Residential said, "Highmark Residential is thrilled to include our communities in Spruce's initial launch of Resident Lifestyle Services in Tampa."

"We are very excited to bring Spruce Lifestyle Services to our communities in Tampa, the services offered are an amazing amenity for our portfolio!" Brittany Kibler, Marketing Manager, Olympus Property.

Spruce began by serving apartment communities throughout Texas, and is rapidly expanding across the country recently launching in South Florida and expanding their Texas footprint to include the San Antonio and Fort Worth markets. Last year, Spruce entered the Denver and Salt Lake City markets as well.

Through the Spruce app, residents of Spruce-powered apartment communities can access a wide array of lifestyle services that are available whenever a resident needs them. Those services include:

Housekeeping

Chores

Pet Care

Laundry and Dry Cleaning

The Chores offering includes more than 15 unique services, such as folding clothes, washing dishes, making the bed, cleaning a single room, decluttering and much more. Chores are priced between $10 and $35 and pricing varies by market.

According to an internal review of Spruce data, residents who purchase at least two lifestyle-inspired services – such as dog walking or housekeeping – have a renewal rate of 81.4 percent. The renewal rate for residents who purchase more than 20 hotel-like services jumps to nearly 90 percent. Residents who do not try a lifestyle-inspired service at communities that offer them still have a 68 percent renewal rate, which is above the industry average of just more than 52 percent.

Spruce is directly involved in the logistics and operations of its local service partner companies, who use Spruce's field service management system to manage and grow their businesses. The company mandates that all service professionals who represent the brand undergo background checks, meet insurance requirements, complete comprehensive training, demonstrate scheduling processes and meet high quality-control standards. By serving high-density multifamily communities, Spruce's service provider partners are able to reduce their average job cost by more than 50 percent.

Every Spruce service provider is also required to wear Spruce-branded uniforms whenever they visit a Spruce-powered community. If residents have any questions or concerns regarding their service, Spruce has a dedicated national customer service team that provides full-time customer support via text, email and phone directly to residents.

