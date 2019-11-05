Spruce Bolsters Leadership Team with Strategic Additions of Multifamily Veteran Ash Bell and Consumer Marketing Expert Marcy Comer

AUSTIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spruce , the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry, today announced that Ash Bell and Marcy Comer have joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer and Vice President of Marketing, respectively.

A renowned veteran of the multifamily industry, Bell will play a key leadership role in defining the next phase of the company's growth as it expands into top markets across the country. He will also be responsible for enterprise sales and account management.

Bell joins Spruce from Updater, where he was Executive Vice President. While there, Bell created and led the company's real estate division, which became the largest division at the company servicing more than 3 million apartment homes. Most recently, he became a licensed insurance agent in all 50 states and launched Updater's insurance division. Bell is a well-known industry speaker, most notably representing Updater as the 2015 NMHC OPTECH LaunchPad competition winner. He has also served as an entrepreneurship speaker and coach for North Carolina State University's Albright Entrepreneurs Village.

Comer brings extensive marketing experience to Spruce, where she will take a data-driven approach to performance and growth for Spruce across consumer and property verticals. More specifically, she will lead endeavors in resident and property acquisition, engagement and retention as well as build Spruce's brand awareness through strategic PR, marketing and social media initiatives. Prior to joining the company, Comer served as Vice President of Marketing for Dosh, an app that provides automatic cash back to consumers when they shop, eat, or book hotels.

"Spruce is at an inflection point where we have the opportunity to aggressively, but strategically, gain market share," said Ben Johnson, Founder and CEO of Spruce. "I'm thrilled that Ash and Marcy's expertise, experience and vision will be guiding that growth. Ash is highly respected within the industry and has developed a vast network of relationships. And Marcy has such a firm understanding of the messaging to connect with both residents and properties. I look forward to the many contributions they will make in leading our growth initiatives."

Bell played a senior leadership role with Updater for over half a decade. Before his time there, he was vice president of multifamily sales operations and business development at The Rainmaker Group, where he was instrumental in the growth of the LRO revenue management software.

At Dosh, Comer was the third employee hired and developed plans and processes that scaled to more than 100 employees, 3 million active customers and 150,000 merchant doors. She helped develop overall strategy and a go-to-market plan to drive consumer acquisition and engagement and merchant adoption. She also has worked in marketing leadership roles at Amazon, Sears Holding Corp. and 7-Eleven.

Through the Spruce app, residents of Spruce-powered apartment communities can access an a la carte offering available when, where and as much as the resident needs:

Daily chores

Housekeeping

Pet care

Laundry and dry cleaning

The daily chores program includes more than 15 unique services, such as folding clothes, washing dishes, making the bed, cleaning a single room, decluttering and much more. Chores are priced between $10 and $100+.

Spruce is directly involved in the logistics and operations of its local service partner companies, who use Spruce's Partner Operating System to manage and grow their business. The company mandates that all service professionals who represent the brand undergo background checks, meet insurance requirements, complete comprehensive training, demonstrate scheduling processes and meet high quality control standards. By serving high-density multifamily communities, Spruce's service provider partners are able to reduce their average job cost by more than 50 percent.

Every Spruce service provider is also required to wear Spruce-branded uniforms whenever they visit a Spruce-powered community. If residents have any questions or concerns regarding their service, Spruce has a dedicated national customer service team that provides full-time customer support via text, email and phone directly to residents.

About Spruce

Spruce is a comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry. The company currently offers daily chores, housekeeping, pet care, laundry and dry-cleaning services to more than 300 select apartment communities. Through the intuitive Spruce app, apartment residents are empowered to quickly book services from certified, background-checked professionals who will arrive in Spruce-branded uniforms.

