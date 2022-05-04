Spruce Formalizes Relocation Services with Mobility Offering

Spruce Mobility has reimagined the relocation title and closing experience, enabling a consultative, tech-focused approach to nationwide closings. Bringing the best of industry experts and modern solutions, Spruce's relocation services team acts as a natural extension of its clients, while implementing award-winning technology for a more seamless and centralized process.

Key benefits include:

National service, local expertise: All the benefits of a national presence, without sacrificing the benefits of local knowledge.

All the benefits of a national presence, without sacrificing the benefits of local knowledge. Built for mobility: Reduce time to equity acquisition, increase transferee satisfaction, and increase efficiency–all at a significantly lower cost.

Reduce time to equity acquisition, increase transferee satisfaction, and increase efficiency–all at a significantly lower cost. Tech-driven solutions: Access to award-winning technology including digital dashboards, online closings, remote online notarization, and more.

Access to award-winning technology including digital dashboards, online closings, remote online notarization, and more. Unique centralized model: Eliminate the lag of coordinating with a distributed title network. Get a single point of contact with real-time transaction updates.

"As we continue to expand our national offering across client sectors, I'm incredibly motivated by the opportunity within the relocation industry," said Lisa Robertson, EVP, Real Estate Operations at Spruce. "Our team is passionate about customer service and deeply understands the needs of the relocation ecosystem."

Leadership within the Spruce Mobility team includes Robertson, and recently appointed Eric Arnold, Faye Hoxworth, and Kelli Warren.

Eric Arnold, SCRP, Program Director, Relocation Services: With nearly 15 years of experience in title and relocation, Arnold brings recognized expertise and a data-focused mindset to the Spruce Mobility team. In his new role, Arnold will focus on bringing Spruce's transparency and proprietary technology to the company's national relocation customers. Most recently holding multiple leadership positions at two national underwriters, Arnold has been recognized with the Worldwide ERC Distinguished Service Award numerous times, and contributes regularly as an expert to industry publications.

Faye Hoxworth, CRP, GMS, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Relocation Services: Hoxworth brings to Spruce nearly two decades of experience in the title, real estate, and relocation industries. In her new role, she will focus on business development, account management, and customer-focused initiatives for Spruce's relocation clients. Most recently leading sales, client development, and product development at two national underwriters, Hoxworth has earned recognition as a Houston Relocation Professionals Board Member, and received the Worldwide ERC Meritorious Service Award in 2021.

Kelli Warren, CRP, GMS, Director, Relocation Services: As an industry veteran, Warren brings more than 20 years of experience in the relocation title and closing industry. In her new role, Warren will focus on directing operations for Spruce's relocation clients. Most recently leading operations and account management at two national underwriters, Warren is an active member of the Worldwide Employee Relocation Council, the Houston Relocation Professionals, and the Minnesota Employee Relocation Council organizations.

Closing transactions nationwide, Spruce's industry advancements to date include up to 40% faster closing times, with Spruce's automated underwriting model further reducing title search and closing processes from the industry average of two weeks to as little as 48 hours or less. Spruce's offerings include nationwide title insurance, closing, escrow, and recording services through proprietary technology and centralized teams, adding transparency and speed to an otherwise opaque and time-consuming process. Combining machine learning technology with a team of experts, Spruce's scalable model serves forward-thinking lenders, real estate investors, proptech companies, and relocation management companies.

ABOUT SPRUCE

Spruce is digitizing real estate transactions for forward-thinking real estate companies and mortgage lenders. By leveraging proprietary technology and best-in-class operations, Spruce provides a seamless, affordable solution. Spruce was founded by Andrew Weisgall and Patrick Burns in 2016, and is headquartered in New York with hubs across the U.S. Learn more about how Spruce can bring your business digital: www.spruce.co .

