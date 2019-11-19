Spruce Launches Lifestyle Services to Salt Lake City Renters

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spruce , the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry, today announced it has expanded its footprint to serve renters within the Salt Lake City market. This launch also represents a growing partnership with Alliance Residential, which is now utilizing Spruce in 26 communities in the metro area and additional communities in Texas.

"We are so pleased to build upon our existing partnership with Alliance Residential and extend our lifestyle services to their residents in Salt Lake City," said Spruce Founder and CEO Ben Johnson. "Alliance is a premier operator that prioritizes creating a best-in-class experience for its residents."

The entrance into Salt Lake City comes as Spruce, which began by serving apartment communities throughout Texas, has scaled its operations and raised funding to expand its market presence nationwide.

"Alliance uses Spruce in many of our other markets. My team members who have direct experience with the company have shared how impressed they are with the company's professionalism, its services and the impact of those services on retention rates. This vote of confidence from my team was one of the main drivers to why we are launching Spruce at our Salt Lake City communities," said Laura Dobslaw, Regional Vice President, Mountain Region for Alliance Residential. "We are excited to partner with the Spruce team to provide our residents with the next level in experience and lifestyle services. We believe this collaboration will not only delight our residents but further bolster our high levels of resident satisfaction and retention."

According to an internal review of Spruce data, residents who purchase at least two lifestyle-inspired services – such as dog walking or housekeeping – have a renewal rate of 81.4 percent. The renewal rate for residents who purchase more than 20 hotel-like services jumps to nearly 90 percent. Residents who do not try a lifestyle-inspired service at communities that offered them still have a 68 percent renewal rate, which is above the industry average of just more than 52 percent.

Through the Spruce app, residents of Spruce-powered apartment communities can access a wide array of lifestyle services that are available whenever a resident needs them. Those services include:

Daily chores

Housekeeping

Pet care

Laundry and dry cleaning

The daily chores program includes more than 15 unique services, such as folding clothes, washing dishes, making the bed, cleaning a single room, decluttering and much more. Chores are priced between $10 and $100+.

Spruce is directly involved in the logistics and operations of its local service partner companies, who use Spruce's Partner Operating System to manage and grow their businesses. The company mandates that all service professionals who represent the brand undergo background checks, meet insurance requirements, complete comprehensive training, demonstrate scheduling processes and meet high quality-control standards. By serving high-density multifamily communities, Spruce's service provider partners are able to reduce their average job cost by more than 50 percent.

Every Spruce service provider is also required to wear Spruce-branded uniforms whenever they visit a Spruce-powered community. If residents have any questions or concerns regarding their service, Spruce has a dedicated national customer service team that provides full-time customer support via text, email and phone directly to residents.

