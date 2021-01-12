Spruce Launches New White-Label Title and Closing Solution

Proptech companies are seeking increasingly diverse and robust services to offer their customers, but can't always scale these offerings to their high standards. SprucePowered offers a win-win solution, enabling partners to retain complete control of their customers' experiences while benefiting from Spruce's proprietary solution and industry expertise. The end result is a full-service model, and an entirely cohesive brand presentation for the customer.

SprucePowered Benefits

Partners create a wholly-owned, licensed agency–earning the title and closing revenue as the Title Agent and Settlement Agent–without the backend hassle. White-labeled: With Spruce working completely behind the scenes, there is no brand dilution, resulting in a fully owned experience and higher customer satisfaction.

Partners receive expert guidance and operational support–from onboarding to everyday execution. Scalability: SprucePowered enables ambitious growth and expansion by providing nationwide expertise and a flexible resourcing model.

SprucePowered enables ambitious growth and expansion by providing nationwide expertise and a flexible resourcing model. Predictable outcomes: Partners define and control their desired customer experience, with consistent speed, transparency, and reporting.

"Spruce has the operational expertise, tech capabilities, and deep client understanding required to achieve a seamless end-to-end experience for our partners' customers," said Patrick Burns, CEO and co-founder of Spruce. "Offering SprucePowered as a white-label solution enables equal access to scalable title expertise for the many real estate technology companies looking to insource customer coordination and offer a frictionless customer experience."

Spruce has powered tens of thousands of transactions to date for proptech companies, lenders, and real estate investors, and is growing 450% annually. SprucePowered is available nationwide.

ABOUT SPRUCE

Spruce is digitizing real estate transactions for forward-thinking real estate companies and mortgage lenders. By leveraging proprietary technology and best-in-class operations, Spruce provides a seamless, affordable solution. Spruce was founded by Andrew Weisgall and Patrick Burns in 2016, and is headquartered in New York with hubs across the U.S. Learn more about how Spruce can bring your business digital: www.spruce.co.

