SPRUCE PEAK ANNOUNCES LINE-UP FOR 2024 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES; TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY, MAY 20, at 10AM

Annual Music Series Brings Notable Artists to the Green Mountains

STOWE, Vt., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spruce Peak welcomes audiences to the outdoor Village Green with a line-up of award-winning musical artists taking the stage.

The popular "Summer Concert Series" kicks off with David Shaw with Special Guest Pete Kilpatrick (June 28) followed by Chelsea Cutler with special guest Yoke Lore (July 11), Jamestown Revival with Special Guest Kat Wright (July 25), RIPE with special guest G. Love (August 7), and 2024 Grammy Award Winner Brandy Clark with Special Guest Stephen Kellogg (August 29).

"We are thrilled to bring back a summer of unforgettable music to the Spruce Peak Village Green," says Kendal Daiger, Vice President of Marketing for Spruce Peak. "Watching the artistry of amazing talents, under the summer sky in a magical Green Mountain setting, makes for a great evening of memorable entertainment with friends and family."

The outdoor venue in the heart of the Spruce Peak Village offers audiences exceptional sightlines in an intimate outdoor setting. With multiple dining options and award-winning accommodations, it's also the perfect place for a complete "night out" experience for concertgoers.

The Spruce Peak Concert Series is proudly presented by WhistlePig Whiskey and Ten Bends Brewing. Co-Presented by Spruce Peak Arts, The Point FM, and Nantucket Crisps.

Tickets & Information

Tickets for all five shows go on sale Monday, May 20, at 10am through Spruce Peak Arts, a co-sponsor of the series: https://www.sprucepeakarts.org/series/spruce-peak-summer-concert-series/

For series information, dining, and lodging, visit SprucePeak.com.

Village Green Opens at 5pm | Music starts at 6pm | Main show at 7pm

No outside food & beverages except factory sealed clear water bottles. No coolers, baskets, backpacks, or large bags. Food & beverages available for purchase on-site.

General Admission Lawn Seating: $40 adults | $5 kids (ages 5 and under)

Lawn seating only with blankets or cushions; no chairs allowed. Limited bench seating available. Limited reserved seating for mobility needs: 24 Adirondack chairs available.

Private Pergola Rentals: $750 for up to 8 guests

Includes lounge seating, firepit, picnic spread & welcome drink upon arrival. No outside food or drink.

A portion of ticket sales goes to Spruce Peak Cares' partner charities: Clarina Howard Nichols Center, The Current, Meals on Wheels, North Country Animal League, United Way of Lamoille County, and Vermont Foodbank. Learn more at https://www.sprucepeak.com/sprucepeak-cares.

More about the Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series line-up:

David Shaw (Friday, June 28) Acclaimed singer, songwriter, musician and producer David Shaw's first-ever solo album (2022 via his imprint Yokoko Records in partnership with C3 Records) found The Revivalists front man and enigmatic talent following the direction of his own internal compass as a solo artist, riling up his raw rock 'n' roll impulses as he opened up like never before as a lyricist, poet, and storyteller. The journey of David's solo artistry and self-titled album began as he placed a renewed focus on self-care and personal growth, using music as medicine and noticing something within himself that, as he says, he "needed to water." Now with his debut under his belt Shaw looks to continue his solo sonic exploration as he looks at what is ahead.

Chelsea Cutler (Thursday, July 11)

Since 2017, intimate candor has defined Chelsea Cutler's artistry. The Platinum singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and engineer chooses her words very carefully and, ultimately, sings with a novelist's attention-to-detail. Generating over 3 billion streams and selling out worldwide tours, she has also been named Forbes 30 Under 30 and has received acclaim from Billboard, Variety, Wall Street Journal, NPR, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and many more.

Jamestown Revival (Thursday, July 25)

Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) is an Americana band from Austin, TX. They have performed at iconic music festivals, including ACL, Coachella & Lollapalooza, and alongside the likes of The Avett Brothers, Ryan Bingham, Brandi Carlile & Willie Nelson. They've released four critically acclaimed albums (Utah, The Education Of A Wandering Man, San Isabel, Young Man) & two equally praised EPs (A Field Guide To Loneliness, Fireside With Louis L'Amour).

RIPE (Wednesday, August 7)

Ripe's newest album Bright Blues is a collection of 12 songs full of sleek grooves and bold melodies that the Boston quintet put together to help ride out tough times, an anthem for better days ahead. The band drew acclaim from the likes of the Boston Globe, Huffington Post and WXPN with their first full-length, Joy in the Wild Unknown. Their streams on Spotify surged past 56 million as they conquered stages at festivals including Bonnaroo, Firefly, SweetWater and Bottlerock, and sold tens of thousands of tickets across the US, including selling out the iconic House of Blues Boston and Brooklyn Steel. Bright Blues is their first release after signing to indie powerhouse Glassnote Records and their first release working with outside co-writers. Teaming up on production with Noah Conrad (BTS, Niall Horan) and Ryan Linvill (Olivia Rodrigo, Dermot Kennedy) helped bring the high-energy, freewheeling stage show to the recording studio, with the result being an album that shows the full scope of the band's abilities as writers and performers. The live show has always been at the core of who Ripe is, and now the recorded music can stand alongside it as an all-encompassing representation of who the band is and where they are going.

Brandy Clark (Thursday, August 29)

A GRAMMY and CMA Award-winner, Brandy Clark is one of her generation's most esteemed songwriters and musicians. In the midst of yet another landmark year, Clark won Best Americana Performance at this year's 66th GRAMMY Awards for her song "Dear Insecurity," featuring 11x GRAMMY-winner Brandi Carlile — Clark's first GRAMMY win. The song is from Clark's self-titled album, which was produced by Carlile and features her most personal songwriting to date. Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, Brandy Clark landed on several "Best of 2023" lists including NPR Music, Billboard, Rolling Stone, Variety, Los Angeles Times and Forbes, who calls the album "an Americana Masterpiece." Additionally, Variety praises, "further clarifies that she's one of America's treasures" and Billboard declares, "Clark continues to convey her inexorable talents as both a song-crafter and vocal interpreter."

About Spruce Peak

Spruce Peak is Vermont's most elevated luxury slopeside community. Located at the base of Stowe's iconic Mount Mansfield, it serves as the center of a uniquely Vermont mountain culture. Celebrating its 21st year, Spruce Peak has become a place where a close-knit group of more than 500 homeowners and members eat, drink, relax, play, and live. Spruce Peak sets the stage for memories; at its heart a charming, geothermal-powered Village Center that offers access to adventurous activities, with an intimate 450-seat performance arts center, an award-winning Bob Cupp–designed golf course and a nearly 10,000-square-foot outdoor ice rink. Central to the Village is The Lodge at Spruce Peak – Stowe's only ski-in ski-out luxury hotel - and a members-only club with a refined and elegant 20,000 square-foot clubhouse. For those also seeking something more indulgent there is a pampering spa with outdoor pools and a fitness center, and locally inspired dining and retail destinations. Spruce Peak is an Audubon-certified sustainable community, inspired by our alpine location to be engaged stewards of 2,000 acres of preserved Vermont land. www.SprucePeak.com

About Spruce Peak Arts

Spruce Peak Arts, located in the heart of Stowe, VT, is a not-for-profit arts organization dedicated to inspiring, educating, and entertaining by presenting world-class performances and unforgettable shared experiences. The 420-seat, state-of-the-art venue hosts a diverse range of programming year-round, from renowned musicians and dance greats to family events and educational workshops. SPA works to make the arts accessible to everyone, offering discounted tickets and enriching experiences for Vermont communities. Under the visionary leadership of Executive Director Seth Soloway, with the aim to be Stowe's arts community living room, fostering a welcoming environment that connects artists and audiences both locally and globally. www.SprucePeakArts.org.

SOURCE Spruce Peak