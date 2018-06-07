Spruce Point Capital Releases A Strong Sell Forensic Research Opinion On Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA)

HTA Management's History of Shareholder Destruction And Ties To Bad Industry Players : CEO Scott Peters has been linked to failures at Grub & Ellis, NNN Realty Advisors, G REIT, T REIT, and Golf Trust of America. We question if two directors that have followed Peters are truly "independent"; one is the head of the Audit Committee. Peters has ties to Tony Thompson , a FINRA-barred industry participant, and Nick Schorsch from scandal-ridden American Realty Capital Partners (now VEREIT (NYSE: VER)).





Spruce Point Capital has a short position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) and stands to benefit if its share price falls.

