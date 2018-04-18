Spruce Point Capital Releases a Strong Sell Forensic Research Opinion on Mercury Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRCY)

Mercury's Financials Are Signaling Stress: Mercury's Adj. EBITDA margin of 23.4% is an extreme outlier for a government subcontractor and have grown 450bps in the same three-year period its free cash flow has grown zero; days inventory and its cash collection cycle are near all-time highs while gross margin expectations are contracting. Management's annual cash bonuses are based solely on Adjusted EBITDA, providing incentive to inflate this metric. Mercury recently disclosed it expects to lose its small business status in FY2018, which would be a Material Adverse Effect, causing lost business opportunities and increased costs



SEWIP has been a material driver of recent financial results for Mercury, and management has signaled future growth from this Navy electronics program. Inconsistencies between public statements by management and recent SEC disclosures suggest declining SEWIP revenues. Mercury has stated the loss or cancellation of SEWIP could adversely affect future results Recent Resignation of CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, and Treasurer Concerning: Mercury created a mechanism for employees to confidentially report accounting concerns before the Chief Accounting Officer's departure. Insiders also enacted a 10b5-1 stock sale program. The CFO recently resigned in February 2018 post closing of Themis Computer. Mercury has borrowed $189m on its line of credit to fund the acquisition, and consistent with prior practices, is likely to issue 4m new shares to deleverage. The former CFO has omitted from his recent biography that he was the Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at Cabletron / Enterasys Networks, a company where numerous executives were sentenced to prison



The research report can be found on our website at www.sprucepointcap.com and updates will be posted on twitter @sprucepointcap.

Spruce Point Capital has a short position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) and stands to benefit if its share price falls.

