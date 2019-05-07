Spruce Point Capital Releases A Strong Sell Opinion on Kornit Digital Ltd. (Nasdaq: KRNT)

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Report entitled "Teed Up And Printing Rebates" outlines how KRNT faces 75-85% downside risk to approximately $4.50 to $9.30 per share due to underappreciated risks associated with its Merch By Amazon relationship, highly questionable earnings quality highlighted by myriad accounting irregularities, and a valuation out of line with industry norms and the Company's own true growth prospects.

Numerous Signs Of Challenges Ahead : Kornit's stock has more than doubled through the last twelve months on the back of strong 2018 results and management projections of sustained 20% annual sales growth. To much fanfare, Kornit signed an agreement with Amazon in January 2017 to sell digital printers to support the Merch by Amazon program. By mid-2017, Merch by Amazon would become Kornit's largest customer, but only after overcoming delays triggered by environmental permitting issues. Despite a strong start to the Merch initiative – which, analysts believe, gives Kornit a long growth runway – we believe US growth for the platform is now slowing as disgruntled merchants push back against repeated royalty cuts, alternative print-on-demand options proliferate, and as Amazon itself hedges its discussion of its fashion-related initiatives in its 10-K.



Our market research indicates that Amazon – which, per industry participants, has had a mixed experience with Kornit to date, largely due to a long-standing ink odor problem – would likely be interested in switching printing partners if a comparable replacement could be sourced. Our research has also uncovered that Amazon intends to expand Merch into Japan . Facing formidable local Japanese competitors, Kornit will at best exit this competition with low-margin business – but, at worst, will lose the business and give Amazon an opportunity to evaluate alternative printing partners. Kornit's Asia business has underdelivered historically, and we see no signs that it possesses, or is ramping up, the infrastructure necessary to support Merch in Japan. We believe that a potential loss in Japan for Kornit poses a material and underappreciated risk to future growth. Furthermore, Kornit obscures in its SEC filings that Cimpress (CMPR), owner of Vistaprint, is its second largest customer. Vistaprint's business is under pressure, having recently admitted business challenges earlier this year, and having replaced its CEO. This is another underappreciated risk to Kornit's growth story.



Spruce Point Capital has a short position in Kornit Digital Ltd. and stands to benefit if its share price falls.

