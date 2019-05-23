Spruce Point Capital Releases A Strong Sell Research Opinion On Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT)

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Report entitled "A Short Cloud Call" outlines how Verint faces 60-70% downside risk to approximately $17.00 to $25.00 per share due to the market's misunderstanding of the Company's flat-to-negative organic sales growth, which, obfuscated by frequent M&A, a "beat-and-raise cookie jar," and aggressive accounting measures, is misunderstood by the Street. With the market valuing Verint like a high-flying SaaS company on an aggressive and low-quality measure of adjusted earnings, Spruce Point believes that the stock's recent surge is unsustainable and will correct as recent accounting-driven benefits are anniversaried.

Low-Quality M&A Obfuscates Organic Growth And Appears To Facilitate "Beat & Raises" : Since FY15, Verint has spent ~$1B on M&A. KANA, its biggest acquisition, failed spectacularly in our view, as sales growth immediately turned negative once the acquisition was anniversaried. Verint has continued to pursue smaller tuck-in acquisitions since, but most deals go unannounced, and are not explicitly named in SEC filings. We believe that, after taking into account M&A, FX, and the effects of ASC 606, organic growth was in the low single digits in FY18 and negative in FY19, far below reported top-line growth in the high single digits. Last quarter, management raised guidance by just $20M upon acquiring ForeSee Results, Inc., whereas court filings indicate that ForeSee was generating $80M in sales at the time of the bankruptcy of its former parent, Answers Corp. (2016), and was projected to grow to $130M by this year. We believe that subsequent sales growth characterized as organic was largely driven by this and other acquisitions, and that its underreported inorganic sales contribution created a "cookie jar" which Verint used to beat Q4 and raise FY20 guidance.

Spruce Point Capital has a short position in Verint Systems Inc. and stands to benefit if its share price falls.

