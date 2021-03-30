Spruce Rolls Out Exclusive Automated Underwriting Model

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spruce, the proptech company powering online real estate transactions through technology, today announced the launch of its new underwriting model, providing a fully underwritten title commitment in minutes and bringing the company one step closer to its mission of building the one-click checkout for real estate transactions.

Enabled via a unique combination of proprietary data science, machine learning, and private and public data sources, the offering operates an automated title search and underwriting model for transactions, saving time and money for Spruce's clients and their customers. Complementing existing underwriting standards, Spruce's proprietary approach can reduce multiple-day searches to a few minutes, saving clients precious time on each transaction without sacrificing quality or security. Additionally, the model allows for lower operational costs, enabling Spruce to pass savings onto its customers.

The new automated underwriting model benefits include:

Lightning-fast Turn Times: Borrowers benefit from swift turn times, alleviating the burden of waiting days to weeks in a typical process.

Borrowers benefit from swift turn times, alleviating the burden of waiting days to weeks in a typical process. Process Efficiency: A systematic and thorough process reduces the likelihood of future claims.

A systematic and thorough process reduces the likelihood of future claims. Superior Customer Service: Increased transparency allows for even faster response times from Spruce's team of experts.

Increased transparency allows for even faster response times from Spruce's team of experts. Accuracy: Predictive modeling capabilities offer consistent accuracy, objective flexibility, and continuous improvement over time.

"The technological capabilities we've built at Spruce are fundamentally changing the way we process real estate transactions for the better," said Patrick Burns, CEO and co-founder of Spruce. "The demand for an automated, sophisticated, and predictable clear to close process is greater than ever as more companies are trying to give homeowners and investors a genuinely fairer deal."

The automated underwriting model is being launched in conjunction with Spruce's partnership with American Digital Title Insurance Company, which is owned by Digital Partners, a Munich Re company.

Spruce's new automatic underwriting model has initially launched in Colorado and Arizona, with additional states to follow throughout 2021. Spruce has powered tens of thousands of transactions to date for proptech companies, lenders, and real estate investors, and is growing 450% annually. Spruce's services are available nationwide.

ABOUT SPRUCE

Spruce is digitizing real estate transactions for forward-thinking real estate companies and mortgage lenders. By leveraging proprietary technology and best-in-class operations, Spruce provides a seamless, affordable solution. Spruce was founded by Andrew Weisgall and Patrick Burns in 2016, and is headquartered in New York with hubs across the U.S. Learn more about how Spruce can bring your business digital: www.spruce.co.

