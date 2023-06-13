Spruce Technology CEO, Srini Penumella, Honored with the Esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New Jersey Program Award

CLIFTON, N.J., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spruce Technology, a leading information technology company, is thrilled to announce that its CEO, Srini Penumella, has been named the winner of the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New Jersey program award.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year® program, now in its 37th year, is recognized as one of the most prestigious business awards in the world. It celebrates individuals demonstrating extraordinary vision, leadership, and achievement in transforming ideas into successful businesses.

Srini Penumella's exceptional entrepreneurial journey, coupled with his unwavering commitment to innovation and business excellence have garnered him this well-deserved recognition. Under his visionary leadership, Spruce Technology has achieved remarkable growth and success, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the information technology industry.

Throughout his career, Srini Penumella has consistently demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit that inspires and motivates his team. His ability to identify emerging trends, navigate challenges, and drive strategic initiatives has propelled Spruce Technology to new heights, earning the trust and respect of clients and industry peers alike.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award," said Srini Penumella, CEO of Spruce Technology." This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our talented team at Spruce. Together, we have fostered a culture of innovation and excellence, enabling us to deliver exceptional solutions to our clients."

As the recipient of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New Jersey program award, Srini Penumella will now join a distinguished group of entrepreneurs from across the country, competing for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® National Award. The national award winners will be announced at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November 2023.

About Spruce Technology

Spruce Technology is an award-winning consulting firm with over 16 years of experience across a huge range of technology services in the public and private sectors. Through our proven track record of seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with practical business strategies and our unwavering commitment to integrity, we have earned recognition as trailblazers in the industry.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. Entrepreneur Of the Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.

