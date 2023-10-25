SpruceID Hires Leading Digital Identity Experts Wei Sun and David Kelts, Expanding Executive Leadership

Combined, Sun and Kelts bring 40+ years of experience to the fast-growing startup

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpruceID today announced the hiring of Wei Sun as the VP, Head of Engineering and David Kelts as the Director, Head of Credible Platform. The two will support the SpruceID team in helping to improve access to secure digital identity verification for the future.

Wei Sun is an experienced executive with deep expertise in transforming tech knowledge, product vision, and customer needs into successful engineering solutions. Over the last 20 years, Wei's ability to view engineering challenges through a people-focused lens has brought success to organizations like Okta, Apple, Sun Microsystems/Oracle, Lacuna Technologies, and now SpruceID.

David Kelts is an expert in the digital identity field, with five patents granted, and one of the originators of the Mobile Driver's License concept and standards. He is the lead author of the Mobile Driver's License and Ecosystem whitepaper used as the reference book throughout the mDL industry and the lead author of the Privacy Annex of ISO/IEC 18013-5. David brings 20 years of experience in the digital identity space with a focus on real-life mobile driver's license implementations and identity architectures.

"The addition of David Kelts and Wei Sun will expand our existing capabilities at SpruceID and support the growth of the company as we look to implement digital identity infrastructure across the United States," said SpruceID CEO and Co-Founder, Wayne Chang. "Their expertise and knowledge of digital transformation and the issues plaguing digital identity at the national and state level brings SpruceID closer to achieving our mission of letting users control their data."

The hires come on the heels of a successful pilot partnership with the California DMV to launch the state's first mobile driver license, open to 1.5 million residents.

SpruceID has raised $41.5 million in venture capital funding from leading investors and industry experts such as Andreessen Horowitz, Y Combinator, and Okta Ventures.

About SpruceID: 
SpruceID is building a future where users control their identity and data across all digital interactions. SpruceID specializes in the implementation and lifecycle management of mobile driver's licenses (mDL), conforming to international privacy standards that can help governments bolster the administration of their public services, reduce fraud, and protect users.

