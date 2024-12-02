Sprung Gym Flooring Launches Irish Operations With New Dublin Office

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprung Gym Flooring, a leading provider of premium gym flooring solutions, announces the opening of its new office in Dublin, marking its strategic expansion into the Irish market.

The office, located at 6 Fern Road, Sandyford, Dublin D18 FP98, will serve as the company's Irish headquarters, supporting the growing demand for high-quality gym flooring across commercial and residential sectors.

Gym Flooring Ireland

"This expansion allows us to directly serve Ireland's thriving fitness industry with our complete range of premium flooring solutions," said Richard McKay, CEO. "From commercial gyms to home fitness spaces, we're positioned to provide local expertise backed by international standards."

Product offerings include:

- Interlocking rubber gym tiles

- Rubber matting rolls

- Specialized weightlifting and cardio area solutions

While operating as an office-only location, the Dublin team provides comprehensive consultation, sales support, and after-sales service to clients throughout Ireland.

For inquiries about Sprung Gym Flooring's products and services, contact:

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +353 1 203 0765

Address: 6 Fern Road, Sandyford, Dublin D18 FP98, Ireland

gym-flooring.com

SOURCE Sprung Gym Flooring