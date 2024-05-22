Spry Adds Brad Downs as Strategic Advisor

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spry, a leading Athletics Management Platform for collegiate athletic departments, is proud to announce the addition of Brad Downs to our team as a strategic advisor. With a distinguished career as the CEO of FrontRush, a renowned collegiate recruiting software company, Downs brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Spry.

"Brad has a proven track record of building innovative technology solutions for athletic departments," said Lyle Adams, Founder and CEO of Spry. "His experience and insight will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our platform and serve athletic departments nationwide."

Downs brings almost 20 years of experience in athletic software and managing relationships with athletic departments at all levels. At FrontRush, he led Business Development, Partnerships, and Customer Support. FR became the industry-leading recruiting, compliance, and education solutions provider for collegiate athletic programs during his tenure.

"I'm beyond excited to join Spry. The first time I spoke with Lyle and the team I knew that Spry was the place I needed to be. Their focus on building a comprehensive athletic department solution that is focused on ease of use, affordability and backed by great customer support rang true to what got me into the space nearly 20 years ago. Spry is the future of collegiate athletic software," shared Downs.

As Spry embarks on the next phase of our growth, we are thrilled to welcome Downs to our leadership team. His experience in building FrontRush into an industry leader and maintaining strong relationships with athletic departments, administrators, and coaches will provide invaluable insights as we continue to innovate and launch new features and products.

About Spry:

Spry is an Athletics Management Platform for collegiate athletic departments. Spry handles essential athletic department operations like recruiting, compliance, scheduling, communication, and education. The platform provides a single solution for athletic departments to streamline their day-to-day work and focus on their student-athletes. Spry works with athletic departments across all divisions, from DI to DIII. For more information, visit www.spry.so .

