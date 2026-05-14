SPS Connected Workplace Experience Brings Enterprise Leaders Together to Explore the Next Era of Workplace Performance

Executive event will explore how connected workplace strategies, intelligence, and AI-enabled services are reshaping the modern workplace and enterprise performance.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPS, a global business transformation and workplace solutions company supporting enterprise operations and workplace experiences for leading global organizations, will convene senior enterprise leaders at the SPS Connected Workplace Experience on June 4, 2026. Co-hosted with Amazon Web Services, the executive event will take place at Amazon's Midtown Manhattan workplace in the historic Lord & Taylor Building.

As conversations around the "future of work" give way to demands for measurable business outcomes, organizations are increasingly focused on how workplace experience, operations, and technology can work together to improve performance, engagement, and agility.

In response, the SPS Connected Workplace Experience will bring together enterprise leaders to explore how connected workplace strategies, operational intelligence, and AI-enabled services are helping organizations improve workplace performance, agility, and workforce experience.

The event reflects SPS's Connected Workplace approach, which brings together people, place, process, and technology to create more intelligent workplace experiences that improve efficiency, engagement, and agility.

The event follows SPS recently being recognized as Most Innovative Company of the Year by the American Business Awards® for its Connected Workplace framework and leadership in transforming workplace experience through integrated services, operational intelligence, and AI-enabled innovation.

Under the theme "Leading Workplaces that Work," the event will focus on actionable strategies organizations are using to connect workplace experience, operational insights, and emerging technologies to reduce friction, improve employee and guest experiences, and enable smarter decision-making.

"The conversation has shifted," said Dan Moscatiello, CEO North America & Global Head of Workplace Solutions at SPS. "Designing better workplaces remains important, but leaders are now expected to connect workplace experience to measurable business outcomes. The organizations gaining advantage today are the ones turning workplace intelligence into business intelligence. That requires connected workplace models that unify experience, operations, and intelligence."

Headline Voices Shaping the Next Phase of Workplace Performance

The SPS Connected Workplace Experience will feature keynote insights from Jessica Kriegel, bestselling author and workplace strategist, who will challenge traditional thinking by reframing culture as a measurable driver of business performance.

Joining her is Philip Ross, who advises Fortune 100 organizations on the future of work and workplace transformation. He will share insights on what's redefining the modern workplace — and why the best workplaces are no longer defined by space alone, but by how intelligently they respond to people, experience, and performance.

Together, these perspectives anchor a program focused on actionable insight into what's working now — and what's next.

From Insight to Action: A Curated Executive Experience

Designed as a highly curated, peer-driven experience, the event will provide attendees with direct exposure to innovation and actionable strategies, including:

Executive-led discussions on how AI, automation, and integrated workplace services are driving measurable operational outcomes





An Innovation Experience featuring partners including FacilityOS, YAROOMS, Ondox, and Atiom, demonstrating solutions across workplace operations, automation, employee experience, and frontline performance





Exclusive access to the AWS Builder Studio, a prototyping lab and experiential environment showcasing innovations in generative AI, intelligent automation, and advanced analytics through real-world demonstrations focused on solving business challenges and accelerating enterprise performance

A Select Audience of Senior Decision-Makers

The SPS Connected Workplace Experience is designed for senior executives responsible for shaping workplace, operations, technology, and employee experience strategies at some of the world's leading enterprises. The format is intended to foster meaningful dialogue, peer exchange, and actionable takeaways, creating an environment where leaders can engage deeply on the challenges and opportunities shaping today's workplace.

With strong early interest and limited capacity, the event is expected to draw executives seeking actionable insight into what's working now and what's next in an increasingly complex workplace environment.

Event Details

SPS Connected Workplace Experience

📍 New York City – Amazon Web Services Midtown (Lord & Taylor Building)

📅 June 4, 2026

For more information or to request an invitation, visit:

https://www.spsglobal.com/en/events/us-connected-workplace-experience

About SPS

SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt modern work concepts to enhance productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solutions bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance and healthcare. SPS has more than 8,000 employees and is recognized with a world-class Net Promoter Score by its global client base.

We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes.

Discover how our dedicated team at SPS makes an impact that matters by visiting www.spsglobal.com.

SPS. The Power of Possibility.

SOURCE SPS North America Inc.