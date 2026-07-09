SPS North America Named One of North America's Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces for 2026

Recognition highlights SPS' investment in employee experience, leadership development, and a people-first culture supporting nearly 3,000 employees across North America.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPS North America has been named one of North America's Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces for 2026 by Inspiring Workplaces Group, recognizing organizations that foster exceptional workplace cultures through trust, purpose, inclusion, and employee experience. The honor reflects SPS' long-term investment in employee engagement, leadership development, wellbeing, learning, and communication programs supporting nearly 3,000 employees across North America.

Employee Investment Drives Business Results

SPS' submission highlighted measurable improvements in engagement, leadership development, learning participation, and client outcomes resulting from its people-first strategy.

During the past year, employee satisfaction increased seven points while participation in the company's annual employee survey reached 89%, reflecting strong engagement and trust across the organization.

Employees also completed more than 209,000 learning enrollments and accumulated more than 100,000 hours of professional development, reinforcing SPS' commitment to continuous learning and career growth.

These investments contributed to strong client and operational outcomes, including a 95% client retention rate, a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 79, and 91% customer satisfaction for service delivery.

"Creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered is fundamental to how we deliver for our clients," said Valerie Mahoney, CHRO, North America, SPS. "We're committed to investing in leadership, learning, wellbeing, and open communication because exceptional employee experiences drive exceptional client experiences. We're honored to be recognized among North America's most inspiring workplace."

Recognition Reflects Comprehensive People Strategy

SPS was recognized for its integrated approach to employee engagement, leadership development, wellbeing, continuous learning, and employee communication across a geographically dispersed workforce. Presented in association with Engagedly, the Inspiring Workplaces Awards evaluate organizations across six areas: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion & Belonging, Employee Voice, and Employee Experience.

Commenting on this year's honorees, Matt Manners, Founder of Inspiring Workplaces Group, said recognized organizations demonstrate that "when businesses put People First and build cultures based on trust, inclusion and belonging, they create the resilience and agility needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world of work."

Building Culture Across North America

Across nearly 3,000 employees supporting clients at more than 480 locations in over 120 cities throughout North America, SPS has built a scalable workplace culture focused on engagement, development, wellbeing, and belonging.

SPS' approach is reinforced by findings from its 2026 State of the Workplace report, co-authored by WORKTECH Academy, which highlights how engaged employees drive organizational success by creating value for clients, supporting their colleagues, and contributing to stronger business outcomes. These findings align closely with SPS' belief that investing in employee experience benefits not only employees themselves, but also the clients and communities they serve.

A Consistent Commitment to Employee and Client Success

The award adds to SPS' growing list of recent honors, including a Gold Stevie® Award from the American Business Awards for Most Innovative Company of the Year, inclusion on IAOP's Global Outsourcing 100 for the 13th consecutive year, and a Gold Globee® Award for Best Corporate Training Program. Together, these recognitions reflect SPS' continued commitment to innovation, employee development, and delivering outstanding client experiences.

About SPS

SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt modern work concepts to enhance productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solutions bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance and health. SPS has more than 8,000 employees and is recognized with a world-class Net Promoter Score by its global client base.

We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes.

Discover how our dedicated team at SPS makes an impact that matters by visiting www.spsglobal.com.

SPS. The Power of Possibility.

About Inspiring Workplaces Group

The Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organization dedicated to recognizing and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programs: Certified PeopleFirst™ and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The organization celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together.

Certified PeopleFirst™ is an independent workplace culture certification powered by anonymous employee insight, measuring belief in leadership, belonging at work and opportunities for growth. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, established in 2015, recognize organizations demonstrating excellence in culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and employee experience through a rigorous written submission and independent judging process.

Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognized thousands of organizations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work.

Learn more at www.inspiring-workplaces.com

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About Engagedly

Engagedly is an AI talent management platform built to help organizations connect performance, engagement, learning, growth, and recognition in one unified experience. Powered by Marissa, its AI SuperAgent, Engagedly helps leaders turn people strategy into intelligent actions, reduce talent silos, and drive measurable business outcomes. Trusted by organizations worldwide, Engagedly supports stronger engagement, better retention, and the development of high performing teams.

Learn more about Engagedly here: https://engagedly.com

SOURCE SPS North America Inc.