SPS Named Global Outsourcing Leader for 14th Consecutive Year

ZURICH, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPS, a leading global outsourcing provider of technology-enabled business process solutions and innovative services that support hybrid working models, today announced it has been named to the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' (IAOP) 2026 Global 100® list. This marks the 14th consecutive year SPS has earned a place in this prestigious ranking.

The Global 100 recognizes the world's top outsourcing service providers and advisors, selected through a highly competitive application process. Companies are evaluated using a rigorous scoring methodology that includes independent review by an expert panel of IAOP customer members with deep experience in outsourcing decision-making. Assessments span four core areas: Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Corporate Social Responsibility. Collectively, the Global 100 reflects excellence in innovation, client impact, governance, and social responsibility—signaling trust, credibility, and leadership in an increasingly complex global business environment.

SPS enables organizations to adapt and succeed in an increasingly complex and fast-moving world. Designed to support today's evolving workplace, SPS delivers agile solutions that serve clients, their customers, and their employees. Through its two core service lines — Technology Business Solutions (TBS) and Enterprise Workplace Solutions (EWS) — SPS provides tailored offerings that blend innovation, deep expertise, and flexibility to help businesses transform their operations and stay competitive in a constantly changing market. By seamlessly connecting the physical and digital worlds, SPS delivers exceptional customer experiences with faster turnaround times, greater accuracy, and reduced complexity.

Commenting on the recognition, Joerg Vollmer, CEO of SPS, said: "Organizations today are navigating an increasingly volatile business landscape, with continued disruption expected in the year ahead. In this dynamic environment, SPS remains a trusted partner, helping organizations shape the future of work by simplifying complex transformations. Our approach enhances customer satisfaction, elevates employee engagement, and drives operational efficiency. Through AI-powered technologies, streamlined processes, and a team of passionate, customer-focused professionals, we enable our clients to unlock new opportunities. We are honored to be recognized once again as a leading global provider of document management and business process outsourcing solutions—an acknowledgment of the strength and impact of our transformative approach."

"The 2026 Global 100 recognizes organizations that are redefining what excellence looks like in today's global business ecosystem," stated Debi Hamill, CEO, IAOP®. "We are pleased to recognize SPS for delivering measurable value, embracing innovation, and demonstrating leadership across governance, talent, and social impact."

About SPS

SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt hybrid work concepts to enhance productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solutions bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance and health. SPS has more than 8,500 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base.

We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes.

About IAOP

IAOP® is the professional association for outsourcing and global sourcing professionals. We connect the buy-side, partner providers, advisors, and other leaders through education, thought leadership, events, and a collaborative community focused on better business and societal outcomes. Learn more at www.IAOP.org.

Now in its 20th year, the IAOP Global 100 is IAOP®'s annual listing recognizing the world's leading outsourcing service providers and advisors. The IAOP Global 100 serves as a trusted resource for organizations seeking high-performing partners across a broad range of outsourcing and global services.

Companies of all sizes are eligible to apply. IAOP® membership is not required and does not influence selection. Final inclusion is based on a rigorous, independent evaluation of customer value, innovation, industry recognition, and social impact.

