SPS PoolCare Again Named #1 Pool Service Company in the US, by Premier Industry Publication, Pool and Spa News

SPS PoolCare, a portfolio company of Storr Group, recognized as the nation's swimming pool services industry leader.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPS PoolCare, the leading swimming pool services company in the United States, has again claimed #1 position in the nation's coveted PSN Top 50 Service Firms for 2025 – as judged by the industry's top publication, Pool and Spa News, in partnership with Jandy, one of the world's most notable swimming pool equipment manufacturers.

Based in Austin, Texas, SPS PoolCare provides residential and commercial swimming pool services – including maintenance and repair – to tens of thousands of customers across Texas, Florida, Arizona, and Nevada. Since its founding in 2021, SPS PoolCare has acquired more than 175 regional brands – as it continues to partner with leading pool companies across the Sun Belt.

"We're extraordinarily proud and honored to again be named the #1 pool service company in the country by Pool and Spa News and Jandy," said Lance Martin, CEO and COO of SPS PoolCare. "Our customers are our #1 focus as we strive to deliver industry-leading service and make owning a pool a joy. Our employees are our #1 asset, as they are the ones who deliver top-notch service to our customers. This award is a testament to the outstanding team we have at SPS PoolCare and their continued dedication and commitment to the customer."

"As we continue to grow our business, we will always ensure that we put our customers and our people first. We look forward to the many exciting years ahead delivering top-tier service in a rewarding industry," said Fraser Ramseyer, Founder and Chairman of SPS PoolCare.

About SPS PoolCare

As the #1 swimming-pool services company in the United States, SPS PoolCare is on pace to perform over one million pool services per year, and employs more than 700 staff across four states. Backed by Storr Group, the company is focused on growing its family of brands across the Sun Belt, as it continues to make owning a pool a joy. SPS PoolCare is committed to creating a world-class service experience for its customers and being an employer-of-choice for its team members.

About Storr Group

Storr Group is an operationally-focused investment firm that builds and scales industry-leading platforms. With a rich background in business building, Storr combines world-class operators with high-velocity M&A, deep integration, and sophisticated technology – to drive sustainable growth and long-term value.

Storr Group has offices in Austin and New York City.

