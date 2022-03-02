SpudLove Snacks Celebrates National Potato Chip Day with One-of-a-Kind "Chip Bowl" Made from Actual Potato Chips

BOARDMAN, Ore., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpudLove™ Organic Thick-Cut Potato Chips is celebrating National Potato Chip Day by offering potato chip lovers the ultimate serving accessory – a first-of-its-kind "chip bowl" made out of actual potato chips. The handcrafted bowls celebrate the joy and fun of potato chips, with each bowl as unique in shape and texture as an individual SpudLove potato chip. They will be made available as part of an online giveaway on the brand's Instagram page on National Potato Chip Day, Monday, March 14.

The one-of-a-kind chip bowl measures approximately 10 inches in diameter and seven inches deep, and can hold up to two five-ounce bags of SpudLove chips. Each bowl is made from actual full-size SpudLove chips, which are scattered throughout, creating a multi-dimensional and artistic serving piece. The bowl features a gilded gold top, which adds a touch of elegance sure to make the bowl a party favorite and fun conversation-piece for the home of any potato chip lover. The bowls are made from resin and are food safe up to 105 degrees.

Each handmade bowl reflects the unique size and shape of SpudLove Organic Thick-Cut potato chips which are cut 10% thicker than traditional kettle chips and slow-cooked in small batches which creates more folds and bubbles for maximum crunch.

"We wanted to do something fun and different to celebrate the joy that potato chips bring and the love people have for them. After all, our name – SpudLove – captures what National Potato Chip Day is all about," said Shaila Garde-Lester, Chief Marketing Officer of SpudLove Snacks. "We're letting people show off their own spud love with a literal 'chip bowl' – a bowl made out of chips, for serving chips, with each bowl as unique as an individual SpudLove chip itself. What could be more fun for a potato chip lover?" she added.

Fans can visit the brand's Instagram page at @spudlovesnacks and follow the entry rules to win one of 24 custom "chip bowls" along with a 24-count box of chips, to honor the 24 hours of National Potato Chip Day. SpudLove has also partnered with food influencer Sarah Wohlner to give away one of the bowls that day on her Instagram page at @_recipes_.

SpudLove is also offering a 25% discount on Amazon for its nine-count five-ounce bags of Sea Salt chips, on National Potato Chip Day only.

About SpudLove Snacks

SpudLove Organic Thick-Cut Potato Chips are USDA-certified organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and certified Gluten-Free. The brand is farmer-owned and farmer-grown. SpudLove chips are available in five flavors: Sea Salt, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Barbecue, Cracked Pepper, and Jalapeno. Sold in retail stores in California, Pacific Northwest, and Texas; nationally online at spudlovesnacks.com, Amazon, and other online retailers. For more information, visit www.spudlovesnacks.com or join the conversation on Instagram or Facebook at @spudlovesnacks.

