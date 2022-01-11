Spudsy Launches Shelf-Stable Sweet Potato Fry in Whole Foods Market

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spudsy, the brand known for creating crunchy, tasty, plant-based snacks with upcycled sweet potatoes, is bringing its latest innovation, Sweet Potato Fries, to Whole Foods Market's salty snack aisle this month.

This announcement comes shortly after Spudy's latest round of funding with KarpReilly and Stage 1 Fund which has allowed them to ramp up production and increase their offerings at the premier grocer. As a result of their product expansion into Whole Foods Market stores, Spudsy will be able to extend their goal of saving imperfect sweet potatoes in 2022. With this being their second product line available at the retailer, Spudsy is giving shoppers more ways than ever to #SaveTheSpud.

"Whole Foods Market is an ideal retail relationship to have our flavorful, better-for-you snacks available at," said Ashley Rogers, CEO of Spudsy. "Consumers go to Whole Foods Market to find offerings that are delicious, quality and innovative and having our line of product expand at this store is an exciting next step for our brand."

"Whole Foods Market shoppers are looking for products and brands that are unique and innovative which is why we have decided to carry Spudsy's take on fries in our 2022 lineup of salty snacks," said Adam Pickard, Senior Global Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market.

What started as imperfect, ugly sweet potatoes normally deemed food waste, are now tasty, savory snacks that the whole family can enjoy. Each fry is made with the brand's signature sweet potato flour which is created from sweet potatoes that typically end up in landfills due to minor 'flaws' like shape, size, and color. This line is vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and grain-free and comes in delicious flavors- Hot Fry and Vegan Ranch.

Spudsy's new Sweet Potato Fries will be available Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. For more information on Spudsy, visit www.spudsy.com, or follow the brand's journey to #savethespud, on Instagram @spudsyfoods.

Spudsy was created in 2018 by Southern California based Ashley Boeckle, who was inspired by the traditional sweet potato to make good-for-you and good-for-the-world snacks that never compromise on taste, nutrition, or sustainability. The Spudsy team takes taste seriously, reimagining classic foods that consumers know and love by putting a healthy, sustainable twist on them with their Sweet Potato Puffs and Sweet Potato Fries. Spudsy is on a mission to #savethespud and upcycle imperfect sweet potatoes into plant-based, delicious, yummy snacks saving approximately 150,000 ugly spuds with every truckload of finished product. For more information on Spudsy, please visit www.spudsy.com.

