Spunbond Nonwoven Market to grow by USD 6,661.22 million from 2022 to 2027|Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Alpha Foam Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The spunbond nonwoven market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,661.22 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.87% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co. Ltd., Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Alpha Foam Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Avgol Ltd., Berry Global Inc., CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FIBERWEB INDIA LTD., Fitesa SA, Kimberly Clark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Mogul Co. Ltd., PFNonwovens AS, Radici Partecipazioni Spa, Schouw and Co., Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co. Ltd., Ultra Nonwoven, Unitika Ltd., and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market 2023-2027

Spunbond Nonwoven Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co. Ltd., Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Alpha Foam Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Avgol Ltd., Berry Global Inc., CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FIBERWEB INDIA LTD., Fitesa SA, Kimberly Clark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Mogul Co. Ltd., PFNonwovens AS, Radici Partecipazioni Spa, Schouw and Co., Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co. Ltd., Ultra Nonwoven, Unitika Ltd., and Berkshire Hathaway Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co. Ltd., Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Alpha Foam Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Avgol Ltd., Berry Global Inc., CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FIBERWEB LTD., Fitesa SA, Kimberly Clark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Mogul Co. Ltd., PFNonwovens AS, Radici Partecipazioni Spa, Schouw and Co., Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co. Ltd., Ultra Nonwoven, Unitika Ltd., and Berkshire Hathaway Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Polypropylene, Polyester, Polyethylene, and Others), Application (Personal care and hygiene, Medical, Agriculture, Packaging, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

To understand more about the Spunbond Nonwoven Market, request a sample report

Spunbond nonwoven market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Key Spunbond Nonwoven Market Driver- The strong demand for nonwoven fabric in APAC is the major factor notably driving market growth. In APAC, regardless of a slowdown in the export business, the demand for finished goods witnessed an increase. The domestic consumption of textiles and clothing expanded to approximately two-thirds of the total supply. In China, rapidly growing urbanization and increasing per capita consumption of spunbond nonwoven by the end-user industries in China have driven the expenditure on clothing. The markets in India and Pakistan, although smaller compared to China, still offer significant untapped potential. The ongoing expansion of downstream polymer activities, led by companies like Reliance Industries and Indorama Ventures, is anticipated to fuel the consumption of spunbond nonwoven in these countries during the forecast period.

Significant Spunbond Nonwoven Market Trends- Sustainable production is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The increasing demand for environmentally friendly textile products has led to the adoption of eco-friendly practices by numerous companies. They are now producing sustainable products that prioritize consumer safety and environmental well-being. The growing awareness among both companies and consumers regarding the negative impact of non-sustainable products on the environment and human health is driving the demand for eco-friendly alternatives. Additionally, there is a shift in preference from non-biodegradable synthetic fibers like polyester, derived from petroleum, to renewable and biodegradable synthetic fibers made from natural resources such as polylactic acid and lyocell. Manufacturers in the industry are recognizing the environmental concerns and the availability of various alternatives, prompting them to prioritize sustainability by incorporating these textile fibers. This shift presents new growth opportunities for vendors in the global spunbond nonwoven market during the forecast period.

Major Spunbond Nonwoven Market Challenge- The high UV degradation of PP will be a major challenge hindering market growth. PP offers numerous advantages such as cost-effectiveness, flexural strength, low coefficient of friction, and chemical resistance. However, it is susceptible to UV degradation, particularly when exposed to sunlight and heat due to its single-chain polymer structure. This UV degradation is a concern in road construction operations. PP geotextiles are commonly used in road construction due to their excellent fatigue resistance. However, the high exposure of roads to harsh environmental conditions and heat can lead to UV degradation, which may hinder the demand for PP geotextiles. These factors present a challenge to the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Spunbond Nonwoven Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the spunbond nonwoven market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the spunbond nonwoven market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the spunbond nonwoven market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the spunbond nonwoven market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market size is estimated to grow by USD 14,932.45 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3%. This report extensively covers polypropylene nonwoven fabric market segmentation by Product (spunbonded, staple, melt blown, and composite), Application (hygiene, medical, geotextile, furnishings, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The majority of polypropylene nonwoven fabric is used in hygiene end-user applications, including products for babies, adults, and feminine hygiene.

The nonwoven filter media market share is expected to increase to USD 2.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45%. This report extensively covers nonwoven filter media market segmentation by end-user (transportation, water, HVAC, food and beverage, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global nonwoven filter media industry growth is the increasing use in HVAC systems as it ensures high air quality through ventilation and filtration.

Spunbond Nonwoven Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,661.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.63 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co. Ltd., Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Alpha Foam Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Avgol Ltd., Berry Global Inc., CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FIBERWEB INDIA LTD., Fitesa SA, Kimberly Clark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Mogul Co. Ltd., PFNonwovens AS, Radici Partecipazioni Spa, Schouw and Co., Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co. Ltd., Ultra Nonwoven, Unitika Ltd., and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global spunbond nonwoven market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global spunbond nonwoven market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Polypropylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Polypropylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Polyester - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Polyester - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Polyester - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Polyester - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Polyester - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Polyethylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Polyethylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Personal care and hygiene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Personal care and hygiene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Personal care and hygiene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Personal care and hygiene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Personal care and hygiene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 79: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 81: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 121: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 122: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 123: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 124: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj

Exhibit 134: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 135: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Key news



Exhibit 137: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Key offerings

12.5 Alpha Foam Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Alpha Foam Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Alpha Foam Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Alpha Foam Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Avgol Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Avgol Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Avgol Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Avgol Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 144: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Berry Global Inc.

Exhibit 149: Berry Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Berry Global Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Berry Global Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Berry Global Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Berry Global Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 154: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Fitesa SA

Exhibit 159: Fitesa SA - Overview



Exhibit 160: Fitesa SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Fitesa SA - Key offerings

12.11 Kimberly Clark Corp.

Exhibit 162: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 167: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Mogul Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 171: Mogul Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Mogul Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Mogul Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Radici Partecipazioni Spa

Exhibit 174: Radici Partecipazioni Spa - Overview



Exhibit 175: Radici Partecipazioni Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Radici Partecipazioni Spa - Key offerings

12.15 Schouw and Co.

Exhibit 177: Schouw and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Schouw and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Schouw and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Schouw and Co. - Segment focus

12.16 Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 181: Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 182: Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 183: Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Ultra Nonwoven

Exhibit 184: Ultra Nonwoven - Overview



Exhibit 185: Ultra Nonwoven - Product / Service



Exhibit 186: Ultra Nonwoven - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 187: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 188: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 189: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 190: Research methodology



Exhibit 191: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 192: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 193: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio