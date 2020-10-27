Spurs Sports & Entertainment and ReturnSafe Partner to Help Safely Reopen and Bring Teams Back to Work and to Play

"We chose ReturnSafe because they provide a single solution to quickly respond to potential risks when speed is critical to keeping our employees, fans and guests safe," said Casey Heverling, Vice President and General Manager of the AT&T Center. "With more than one million employees, fans, event attendees and staff coming through our venues every year, their health and safety has always been our top priority and is more imperative now than ever before. We are excited to be able to reopen our corporate offices and offer our staff the confidence to return to the workplace that a solution like ReturnSafe provides, and eventually bring our fans back to the sporting events and concerts they love."

The ReturnSafe BioSecurity Platform offers organizations an end-to-end solution that slows the spread of infectious diseases by implementing critical daily screening with a symptoms diary and recommendations governed by HR policies; testing data management for quick notification of a positive test; and Bluetooth contact-tracing via smartphone and hardware wearables at the workplace including a built-in social distancing alarm.

"ReturnSafe is a purpose-built solution that is focused on reducing an organization's risk and liability by offering a way to help screen, trace and track infectious diseases like COVID-19 in the workplace including event venues," said Tarun Nimmagadda, Founder and CEO of ReturnSafe. "We recognize the cost to businesses not being able to operate at full or even partial capacity can be devastating and we want to help customers like the Spurs bring back their employees to a safe work environment by working directly with our partners to design a solution that works for all of their needs."

Spurs Sports & Entertainment has begun to roll out the ReturnSafe BioSecurity Platform to corporate employees and will introduce event health screening and contact tracing with event staff by the end of 2020. ReturnSafe supports businesses in various industries including health and senior care organizations, educational institutions, event venues, non-profits, hospitality, manufacturing, law, real estate, financial services and more, throughout the United States including Hawaii, Canada and the United Kingdom.

About ReturnSafe

ReturnSafe is a mission-driven BioSecurity company focused on workplace health safety enabling businesses, healthcare organizations, educational institutions and others to prevent and rapidly respond to biological threats, keeping their communities safe and their doors open. ReturnSafe's BioSecurity Platform is a human-centric solution that focuses on slowing the spread of infectious diseases by implementing critical daily screening, exposure notification and contact tracing case management. For more information, visit www.returnsafe.com , and for broadcast broll, please download here .

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment is the premier provider of sports and entertainment in South Texas. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), San Antonio FC (USL) and also manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.

