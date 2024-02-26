Sputtering Equipment Market size to increase by USD 535.28 million, Analysing market growth in reactive sputtering segment, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sputtering equipment market by type, application, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% and register an incremental growth of USD 535.28 million during the forecast period. By type, the market is segmented into reactive sputtering, magnetron sputtering, and co-sputtering. By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The reactive sputtering segment is poised for significant market share growth in the forecast period, driven by its efficiency in thin-film deposition for semiconductor and storage device industries. Magnetron sputtering, with its ability to trap electrons over the target material, enables faster deposition rates, particularly with circular and rectangular cathode/target forms. Rectangular magnetrons find prominence in larger in-line systems, while circular ones are common in single-wafer stations or smaller batch systems. The segment, valued at USD 680.40 million in 2017 and experiencing continued growth, is fueled by investments in fab capacity expansion and R&D in the semiconductor industry. Growing preference for compound semiconductors, especially in power devices, further boosts demand for magnetron sputtering technology, underpinning market growth. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sputtering Equipment Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 535.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.79 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 86% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea

Regional analysis

By region, the global sputtering equipment market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 86% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The presence of major consumer electronics manufacturers, automotive manufacturers, and solar cell manufacturers in the region is driving the growth of the market in APAC.

Company profiles

The sputtering equipment market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Applied Materials Inc.: The company offers AKT vertical dynamic sputtering system which is designed to provide superior film uniformity required for large-area television mass production.

Buhler AG: The company offers sputtering accessories magnet bar cradle which is designed to safely store magnet bars.

Canon Inc.: The company offers metal gate process physical vapor deposition equipment FC7100 which uses sputtering technology for metal gate mass production.

Denton Vacuum: The company offers compact sputtering which is designed to make precision thin film used in semiconductor processing applications

Guangdong HuiCheng Vacuum Technology Co. Ltd.: The company offers sputtering equipment such as Magnetron sputtering vacuum coating machines.

The company offers sputtering equipment such as Magnetron sputtering vacuum coating machines. Impact Coatings AB

Intevac Inc.

IZOVAC PHOTONICS

Kobe Steel Ltd.

KOLZER Srl

Kurt J Lesker Co.

Analyst Review

The market is witnessing exponential growth due to the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products across various sectors like technology, automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are driving advancements in sputtering technology, enhancing efficiency and precision in processes like physics sputtering, electronic sputtering, and etching. Blockchain ensures secure transactions within the market, while market research reports provide insights into growth opportunities and forecast scenarios. Manufacturers are capitalizing on growth rates and conducting SWOT analysis to stay competitive. Applications span across end-users and regions, indicating a promising future for the sputtering equipment market.

The Sputtering Equipment Market is subject to various external factors analyzed through a PEST analysis. Political stability and government regulations affect market accessibility, while economic conditions influence purchasing power and investment trends. Social factors like consumer preferences for advanced technology drive market demand. Technological advancements in sputtering equipment enhance efficiency and product quality, shaping market competitiveness. Despite socioeconomic challenges, such as fluctuations in raw material prices, the market continues to expand due to technological innovations. Understanding these PEST factors allows stakeholders to adapt strategies and navigate the dynamic landscape of the Sputtering Equipment Market effectively.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

