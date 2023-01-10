Sputtering equipment market size to increase by USD 535.28 million; APAC to contribute 86% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sputtering Equipment Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% and register an incremental growth of USD 535.28 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sputtering Equipment Market 2023-2027

By region, the global sputtering equipment market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 86% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The presence of major consumer electronics manufacturers, automotive manufacturers, and solar cell manufacturers in the region is driving the growth of the market in APAC. buy the report!

Company profiles

The sputtering equipment market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Applied Materials Inc.: The company offers AKT vertical dynamic sputtering system which is designed to provide superior film uniformity required for large-area television mass production.

Buhler AG: The company offers sputtering accessories magnet bar cradle which is designed to safely store magnet bars.

Canon Inc.: The company offers metal gate process physical vapor deposition equipment FC7100 which uses sputtering technology for metal gate mass production.

Denton Vacuum: The company offers compact sputtering which is designed to make precision thin film used in semiconductor processing applications

Guangdong HuiCheng Vacuum Technology Co. Ltd.: The company offers sputtering equipment such as Magnetron sputtering vacuum coating machines.

The company offers sputtering equipment such as Magnetron sputtering vacuum coating machines. Impact Coatings AB

Intevac Inc.

IZOVAC PHOTONICS

Kobe Steel Ltd.

KOLZER Srl

Kurt J Lesker Co.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growth of piezoelectric MEMS, the increasing number of data centers, and the growing demand for FOWLP. However, the declining demand for CDs, DVDs, and Blu-ray discs is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into reactive sputtering, magnetron sputtering, and co-sputtering. The reactive sputtering segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2021.

What are the key data covered in this sputtering equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud data warehouse market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sputtering equipment market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sputtering equipment market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sputtering equipment market vendors

Sputtering Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 535.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.79 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 86% Key consumer countries US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Angstrom Science Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Buhler AG, Canon Inc., Denton Vacuum, Guangdong HuiCheng Vacuum Technology Co. Ltd., Impact Coatings AB, Intevac Inc., IZOVAC PHOTONICS, Kobe Steel Ltd., KOLZER Srl, Kurt J Lesker Co., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Semicore Equipment Inc., Singulus Technologies AG, Tokyo Electron Ltd., Ulvac Inc., Vacuum Techniques Pvt. Ltd., Veeco Instruments Inc., and Vergason Technology Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sputtering equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global sputtering equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Reactive sputtering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Reactive sputtering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Reactive sputtering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Reactive sputtering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Reactive sputtering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Magnetron sputtering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Magnetron sputtering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Magnetron sputtering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Magnetron sputtering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Magnetron sputtering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Co-sputtering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Co-sputtering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Co-sputtering - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Co-sputtering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Co-sputtering - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Solar energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Solar energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Solar energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Solar energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Solar energy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Display - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Display - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Display - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Display - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Display - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Data storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Data storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Data storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Data storage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Data storage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Semiconductor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Semiconductor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Angstrom Science Inc.

Exhibit 124: Angstrom Science Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Angstrom Science Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Angstrom Science Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Applied Materials Inc.

Exhibit 127: Applied Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Applied Materials Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Applied Materials Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Applied Materials Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Buhler AG

Exhibit 131: Buhler AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: Buhler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Buhler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Buhler AG - Segment focus

12.6 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 135: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Canon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Denton Vacuum

Exhibit 140: Denton Vacuum - Overview



Exhibit 141: Denton Vacuum - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Denton Vacuum - Key news



Exhibit 143: Denton Vacuum - Key offerings

12.8 Guangdong HuiCheng Vacuum Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Guangdong HuiCheng Vacuum Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Guangdong HuiCheng Vacuum Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Guangdong HuiCheng Vacuum Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Impact Coatings AB

Exhibit 147: Impact Coatings AB - Overview



Exhibit 148: Impact Coatings AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Impact Coatings AB - Key offerings

12.10 Intevac Inc.

Exhibit 150: Intevac Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Intevac Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Intevac Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Intevac Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 IZOVAC PHOTONICS

Exhibit 154: IZOVAC PHOTONICS - Overview



Exhibit 155: IZOVAC PHOTONICS - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: IZOVAC PHOTONICS - Key offerings

12.12 Kurt J Lesker Co.

Exhibit 157: Kurt J Lesker Co. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Kurt J Lesker Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Kurt J Lesker Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Kurt J Lesker Co. - Segment focus

12.13 OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

Exhibit 161: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Overview



Exhibit 162: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Business segments



Exhibit 163: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: OC Oerlikon Corp. AG - Segment focus

12.14 Semicore Equipment Inc.

Exhibit 165: Semicore Equipment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Semicore Equipment Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Semicore Equipment Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Singulus Technologies AG

Exhibit 168: Singulus Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 169: Singulus Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Singulus Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 171: Singulus Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Singulus Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.16 Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Exhibit 173: Tokyo Electron Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Tokyo Electron Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Tokyo Electron Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Tokyo Electron Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Veeco Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 177: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 180: Veeco Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

